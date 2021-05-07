MARYVILLE, Mo. — Singles competition in northwest Missouri has been tough this season, but Maryville senior Matt Goodridge has found a way to rise to the upper echelon.
Goodridge climbed to within one win of the state tournament by finishing second in the Class 1, District 16 singles tournament on Friday in Maryville.
“Coming into this, I knew what I had to do,” Goodridge said.
The senior matched his seeding, but the first round offered a tough challenge for the second seed. The coaches assigned the first two seeds — Savannah's Cole Horton and Maryville's Goodridge — but the other seeds were drawn. That system did no favors to Savannah and Maryville as the top two teams in the area.
Savannah and Maryville were matched with each other in the first round. Horton, one of the better players the MEC has seen in recent memory, got matched with Maryville's James DiStefano in the first round. Horton won 6-1, 6-0. DiStefano's one point was the only that Horton lost in the tournament.
Goodridge got paired with Savannah's Kaden Kennedy in the opening round. Kennedy and DiStefano would have likely played for third if the bracket was structured differently.
The Spoofhound No. 1 was able to overcome the tough matchup with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
“For me personally, it is tough to warm up sometimes,” Goodridge said. “... Kaden has his own way of playing and I had to prepare for that, but I came out on top and that is what matters.”
The semifinals determined who will advance to next Saturday's sectionals in Chillicothe. Goodridge was able to handle his matchup with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Bishop LeBlond's Kaiden Beck.
“I was really proud of him,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said.
Horton and Goodridge played for the district championship and although Horton won 6-0, 6-0; Goodridge said his tests against a player as talented as Horton will only help him moving forward in the postseason.
“It is so fun playing against him just because he is so good,” Goodridge said. “If I played him every day, I would get so much good practice.”
Maryville's top doubles team of Mitchell Meyers and Carson Kempf just missed advancing to sectionals. The duo took third in the tournament.
After Kempf and Meyers rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Benton's Christian Shelton and Ethan Colwell, they matched up with Savannah's Connor Peek and Evan Heftye. Meyers and Kempf had beaten the Savannah pair in the MEC Tournament, but Peek and Heftye started strong on Friday.
Peek and Heftye came out with a 6-2 victory in the opening set. Meyers and Kempf answered in the second set with 3-0 start.
Heftye and Peek climbed back within 3-2, but Meyers' serves got Maryville back in control and they won the next three points for a 6-2 win.
Meyers and Kempf continued that momentum into the third set with another 3-0 lead, but Savannah evened the match at 3-3. Savannah won the set 7-5 to earn the sectional berth.
“(Meyers) has been my (girls team) manager for two years, didn't get to play one year,” McGinness said. “He has been around tennis for so long and my heart just breaks for him. He has played so hard and so well, he has taken lessons and tried to make himself so much better.”
Maryville's No. 2 doubles team of Kason Teale and Henry Swink also had a tough draw with top-seeded Drew Collier and Matthew Collier of Savannah in the first round. The Collier brothers beat Teale and Swink 6-0, 6-3.
Maryville now prepares for team districts on Monday when they host Benton in the semifinals. With a win, they would likely face Savannah on Tuesday in Savannah.