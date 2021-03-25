The Maryville girls soccer program has built up a bit of a destiny over the past decade with seven district championships in the last eight seasons — including five-straight heading into this season.
The Spoofhounds will have a new look this season, not only because of the graduation of two senior classes since the Hounds last took the pitch, but the new faces patrolling the sideline with head coach Jesus Gonzalez and assistant coach Chase Tolson.
“Me and Coach Gonzalez are very excited, but I know the girls for the season because it has been two years since they have been able to play a game,” Tolson said. “For a lot of them, this is the only sport that they play so they are really, really excited to get out there.”
Gonzalez and Tolson inherit the program from longtime coach Dale Reuter who has built the program into the class of northwest Missouri.
“Jesus is very intense and he pushes the girls a lot, but I think they really like that,” Tolson said. “He has really hit is off with the girls. I think they really like him and the stuff that he is doing.”
The new coaching duo found success this fall building on Reuter’s foundation with the boys’ soccer program as they guided the Spoofhounds to a district championship in their first year taking over for Reuter.
The players have embraced Gonzalez’s style which is a very technical style of play.
“He kind of has enlightened us to a new perspective of soccer,” Maryville senior Cassidy Spire said. “He is more tactical. Even in just the first couple days, I’ve already learned so many new things about soccer that I hadn’t know previously.”
On the field, the changes continue for the Spoofhounds as they replace two classes of graduates and all their upperclassmen from the last time the team took the field.
“It was a little bit different to start the season because we didn’t really play last year so I didn’t get the chance to really get to know the freshmen from last year as well, so when I came in this year, I didn’t really know any of the sophomores or freshmen,” Maryville senior Victoria Allen said. “It was a lot more getting to know each other than it has been in previous years.
“It is exciting, because I don’t know how a lot of the younger girls play, so just seeing how everyone does things differently and guessing who is going to go where and seeing how everyone works differently together is something new.”
The coaching staff has been impressed with the senior leadership on this years team with Blake Springer, Jordyn Suchan, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Spire and Allen.
“We have a really solid group of seniors who have played a lot of varsity already and are really good leaders,” Tolson said.
Some of the biggest shoes that the Spoofhounds will have to fill comes on each end of the field with forward Morgan Pettlon representing a lot of the team’s scoring punch from two years ago and goalkeeper Laney Graham leaving a hole in the net after signing to play at Missouri Southern.
Tolson is confident that the team has the offensive pieces to still be dynamic on that end of the field.
The offense also will get a boost from the return of junior Cleo Johnson. Johnson was off to a tremendous freshman year before it was derailed by injury, now she returns to the Spoofhounds as a player the team is counting on to be a leading from the midfield.
“Cleo is a junior this year and she is very, very good,” Tolson said. “I think soccer is the only sport that she plays and she travels and plays a lot of club ball. She is a very skilled player. She is really good.”
In the goal, it has been a competition in the early portions of practice, but the coaching staff is excited about the options they have.
They are also happy to have some experienced defenders in front of whomever the keeper ends up being.
Confidence is the key for Spire who will be one of those defenders that the team is relying on.
“I know I can do good things and sometimes I get down on myself, but I want to be able to stay focused and just push myself to do what Coach Gonzalez has been teaching us to do.”
The Spoofhounds are slated to play their first road game of the season on Thursday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman/University Academy Charter in Kansas City.
“I have pretty high expectations for the team,” Spire said. “We’ve learned so many things already. I think we can make it pretty far and I am pretty excited.”