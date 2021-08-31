MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jag Galapin has been one of the top cross-country runners in the state the last couple years, but the returning state medalist has been behind Garrett Dumke in the Spoofhound lineup until this year.
That meant Galapin has only finished first in one race during his entire high school career and that race Dumke didn’t run, so Galapin doesn’t like to even count it.
Galapin got that win on Tuesday and this time there was no self-imposed asterisk as the Spoofhound senior knows the work that he has put in to prepare for this moment.
“I’ve been planning for this thing for a whole week,” Galapin said. “I’ve been trying to get enough water, I’ve been trying to get enough sleep, so I’m so happy. It’s unbelievable. Coming off the first mile, I was thinking Connor might get me this time because he is a talented kid. So I was still in an iffy spot, but when I reached that two and a half mark, I started to gain back the confidence I had the first 100 meters.
“Overall, I’m so happy and I’m glad because I feel like I deserve this win compared to last year where I won St. Pius or I got top two and I’d feel like I didn’t deserve it all. But this meet I felt like I’ve been working hard for it.”
Galapin won the season opener in the Spoofhound Invitational with a 17:44.77 on his home course at Donaldson-Westside Park on Tuesday.
“Jag came out and said if you guys are going to beat me, you are really going to have to work your butt off,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said with a laugh. “… He went out and set the tone.”
He shared the top medals with teammates Connor Blackford and Cale Sterling who finished second and third in the race.
For Blackford, the opener was a chance to build off a stellar freshman season and show his growth going into his sophomore year. Blackford finished with a 18:00.09.
“It was fun to go out there and see what we can do,” Blackford said.
Sterling ran an 18:47.57, but battled a blister on the back of his ankle which made him run the race in pain.
“I got into my spikes to go race and I did my quick jog up here and was like ‘Oh no, that’s bad’” Sterling said.
The senior said there was no chance that he wasn’t going to race in the home meet his senior year though and was even prepared to take off his spikes and go barefoot if the pain got to where he couldn’t run in spikes. Fortunately, it didn’t come to that.
“I was going to go for it no matter what,” Sterling said. “I have to race. Senior year — and even if it wasn’t — I have to race. I thought before that maybe I should un-double-knot my shoe so if it gets bad enough, I can just stop, untie my shoe, throw it off and keep going.
“I probably actually wasn’t going to do that, but in my head, I’m just preparing myself for a worse-case scenario.”
Sterling now has a couple weeks to recover before the next meet. He took off his shoes immediately following the race and his little brother Carson, a freshman thrower for the Spoofhound track and field team, carried him from the finish line to the awards ceremony.
Bade was confident before the race in his top-3 runners and didn’t feel the need to tell them that the top-3 places was the goal.
“Did I specifically say that to them? No,” Bade said. “They knew the goal was 1-2-3 and then we will see what the other guys can do.”
What Bade didn’t know what to expect was his younger runners with two sophomores and two freshmen filling out the rest of the lineup. What he got were three more medalists.
Freshman Dylan Masters took seventh with a 20:07.54. Freshman Bradley Deering was ninth with a 20:16.24. Sophomore Mason Marriott was 11th with a 20:33.58.
“I’m so happy. I’m so proud of the little guys,” Galapin said. “I’m proud of everyone. I’m proud of myself, but mostly, I’m proud of the freshmen, I’m proud of Cale, I'm proud of Connor. We’ve been working really hard. We wake up at five in the morning and we’ve been running. It was a team effort.”
Sophomore Braiden Bloomquist took 24th with a 22:48.57.
The depth of the Spoofhounds was even visible in the junior varsity race where Spoofhound freshmen Dalton McDonough and Raymond Zhao finished second and third in the two-mile event. The varsity ran 5,000 meters.
“That was great to see,” Blackford said. “We knew we had Bradley and Dylan, but we also knew we had some more right there. To see them perform that well is really exciting. It makes us really optimistic about what is to come this season.”
Platte Valley ran its boys’ team in the first-ever cross-country race in program history. The team was without senior leaders Micah Wolf and Quenton Manship which hurt their pacing, but persevered to have their three runners finish the race.
“They just had to do their own thing, and they pushed through it and did wonderful,” Platte Valley coach Julie McConkey said.
Sophomores Ethan Holtman and Jacob Peery finished in the top half of the 44-runner race by posting 20th and 21st finishes respectively with a 22:05.73 and 22:21.41. Freshman Logan Peery ran a 26:15.7.
For all three it was their first cross-country race and they weren’t sure how to pace themselves, especially with the three experienced Maryville runners setting a good pace at the front. That is something McConkey is sure they will learn moving forward.
“We are running against some bigger schools here, but for the first time ever, it’s a complete learning experience.” McConkey said. “… They rose to the occasion and did great.”