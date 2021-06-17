Hallie Blackney grew up wanting to be like her mom. She dreamed of coaching high-school softball and teaching algebra — that part was inspired by her freshman algebra teacher at Maryville High School, Terri Clement.
Once she had the opportunity to play at the collegiate level, those goals changed and the former Spoofhound attacked the goal of becoming a college head coach. But she never stopped looking up to her mom Kathy Blackney’s example of how to coach.
The reigning MIAA Softball Coach of the Year’s philosophy with her team at Missouri Southern is not dissimilar to what her mom’s goals were when she started the Spoofhound softball program and became its first coach.
“It is our job to help every student-athlete in our program to maximize their potential every year,” Hallie Blackney said of her mantra with Missouri Southern.
Kathy Blackney demonstrated a similar determination spearheading efforts for two years to establish a high-school softball team in Maryville. Her efforts paid off in 1999, with Hallie Blackney in eighth grade, when the Spoofhounds played their first season.
The Hounds went 10-10 that first year and Kathy Blackney was quoted by the Northwest Missourian saying, “I am proud of the 15 girls who established a tradition for Maryville High School softball.”
Lelsey Schulte was an assistant under Kathy Blackney and helped coach while Hallie Blackney played for the Spoofhounds.
“Kathy was a personality who was very serious and laid-back at the same time,” Schulte said. “She was very dedicated to girls learning softball, but also what it meant to be a teammate. … It was a culture that really started from that first fall of ’99 with those expectations and carried through.”
The Spoofhounds built on that over the years with Hallie Blackney joining the team for the next four seasons before she would go on to play at Truman State.
“I was fortunate enough to be coached by my mom in high school and that is something that I am forever grateful for,” Hallie Blackney said. “She was a Hall of Fame player at Northwest.
“My mom and I are very similar people. She is feisty. I’m feisty. I don’t think it was probably always the easiest setup, but it was something I wouldn’t trade the world for. I’m forever grateful for that.”
One of the most memorable wins for Maryville in Kathy Blackney’s tenure came in 2004 when the Spoofhounds upset Chillicothe to win a district championship. Led by senior pitcher Sarah Scott along with players such as Megan Watkins and Jordan Gadbois, the Hounds upset the Hornets 6-1 to win districts.
“Obviously, Chillicothe has always had a strong program, they are always a top competitor in softball,” Schulte said. “Going into that district game, we weren’t favored to win it. … We had a really committed team and we knew what we could go in and do.
“We were — I don’t want to say counted out — but weren’t expected to win it. We just weren’t. It was a thrilling, thrilling day.”
Hallie Blackney has had some thrilling days of her own during her coaching career spanning from Bemidji State, Southeast Missouri State, Fort Wayne, South Dakota and George Washington before landing as the head coach at Missouri Southern.
Missouri Southern’s program has been on the rise in Blackney’s three seasons there. In 2019, the team was 19-25. They were off to a 11-9 start in 2020 before the season was cancelled.
This season was the breakout and why Hallie Blackney was selected as the conference’s top coach. The Lions went 30-15-1 and 19-6-1 in the MIAA to finish third in the conference.
Schulte sees the similarities between how both Coach Blackneys approach the game.
“I absolutely think that started from when she was a player for Kathy,” Schulte said. “Hallie came to the field ready to practice hard and focused on softball — wanting to have fun and passion for what she is doing. I think that she carried forward a lot of those similar things as far as holding girls accountable to a culture, doing their best always, learning and being a teammate.”
The timing of the move to Southern was good for Hallie Blackney with her mother having Alzheimer’s Disease. She was able to make many trips back to Maryville to spend time with her mom and the rest of her family.
“I was really grateful to be back close enough to home so I could drive back whenever I needed to,” Hallie Blackney said.
Kathy Blackney passed away on October 4, 2020, her husband Ed, son Matt and Hallie by her side.
Kathy Blackney’s coaching impact is still felt with the Spoofhound program to this day. That impact might be most tangible with sophomore pitcher Ella Schulte, who being Lesley’s daughter has been influenced heavily by the lessons Kathy Blackney taught her mom. But Ella Schulte’s exposure to Kathy Blackney’s coaching goes beyond that.
“After high-school ball and after both of us had quit coaching, of course, I had Ella,” Lesley Schulte said. “She started pitching at 8 years old and she got to pitch her first game at 9 for Parks and Rec. I was coaching her team so I called Kathy and said, ‘Come coach 9 year olds with me.’ So she did.
“That first game we were supposed to play, so Ella’s first game out, my father-in-law got really sick I could not go to the game, so I had to call Kathy and say ‘I’m not coming, but you are taking my daughter to go to her first pitching opening night.’”
Lesley Schulte could not have picked a better last-minute substitute coach than the Spoofhound and Bearcat legend.
“When I look back on that, that was just a huge, huge moment for me,” Schulte said. “To say, ‘This is my kid now, you are taking her. I’ve been with you and your kid.’ It was like a full circle had come.”
Ella Schulte is just one of countless kids to go through the Maryville school system who benefited from learning from Kathy Blackney. And now Hallie Blackney is continuing that legacy with her coaching at the collegiate level.