Former Maryville coach Chuck Lliteras passed away earlier this week.
Lliteras was a physical education and health teacher as well as the head football coach at Maryville from 1990-2001.
Maryville coach Matt Webb tweeted his appreciation of Lliteras on Tuesday. The tweet read:
“It’s tough to see your (heroes) pass away. Coach Lliteras created a culture here that we strive to live up to every day. He’s an awesome example of what a “Coach” should be to many.”
Former Northwest Missouri State coach and current Abilene Christian coach Adam Dorrel also shared his remembrance of Lliteras to Twitter. His message read in part:
“It was an honor and privilege to play for THE LEGENDARY Coach Chuck Lliteras! He was a coach who demanded our best each and every day. He (instilled) discipline, hard work, and physical and mental toughness into so many young men. He taught us that the game of football builds loyalty, trust, bonds of friendship and brotherhood that, if done right, last a lifetime. ... Thank you Coach! Your love has helped so many.”