EUDORA, Kan. —The dads of the Northwest Force softball team couldn’t have drawn up a much better way to celebrate Father’s Day than watching their daughters win the USSSA Missouri-Kansas State Championship.
The Force completed that goal on Sunday after a 6-0 weekend where they out-scored opponents 53-15.
The 16-and-under team includes Maryville’s Ella Schulte and Emma Sprague, and Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins, Delaney Wolf, Kali Redden, Brylie Angle and Sarah Langford.
Game 1
The Force opened the tournament with a 6-0 victory over Hard-Nosed Softball out of Albany.
It was a fast start for the Force with Schulte leading the game off with a triple and Langford driving her in with a single.
Northwest added to the lead with Redden driving in Angle in the second. Piper Cook drove in Wolf and Angle in the fourth to extend the margin to 4-0.
A 2-out rally in the sixth provided the final margin with a triple by Aspen Sybert and singles by Redden and Schulte.
Annabelle Ball picked up the victory on the mound.
Game 2
The second game of pool play pitted the Force against the Coldsteel Cobras from Manhattan, Kan. Northwest earned a 9-1 victory.
Again, Schulte got the team off to a flying start with a home run to leadoff the game.
The Force blew the game open in the third inning as Cook, Schulte, Langford and Collins all reached base before a 1-out triple by Alayna Williams. Williams scored on an RBI by Ball for a 6-0 lead.
Northwest added three more in the sixth on back-to-back-to-back hits by Ball, Wolf and Angle which provided the 9-1 final score.
Schulte earned the win as the pitcher.
Game 3
The Force faced their toughest challenge of pool play in the final matchup on Saturday. The team rallied from a 3-0 deficit after one inning to beat PXP out of Lenexa, Kan., 4-3.
The team trailed 3-0 going into the third inning. Sybert led off the third with a single, but the PXP got the next two outs to bring Schulte to the plate with two away. The upcoming Spoofhound sophomore smacked a home run to right field to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The rally continued in the fourth with a leadoff double by Williams. Ball drove her in with a single to tie the game. Small-ball then went into effect as Wolf used a sacrifice bunt to advance Ball and she eventually scored the winning run.
Wolf earned the win on the mound.
Quarterfinals
Sunday’s bracket-play opener offered a rematch with the Coldsteel Cobras again, and this time, the Force was even more dominant with a 15-3 win.
The first inning was highlighted by an RBI triple by Williams as the team built a 3-0 lead. The Cobras scored three to tie it in the second, but the Force answered with seven in the home half of the frame.
Redden’s RBI double got things started. Cook had an RBI double, Collins had an RBI single, Angle showed off her speed with an RBI triple and Williams knocked in another with an infield single. By the end of the second, Northwest had a 10-3 lead.
They put the game away with five more in the third. Again, Redden sparked it with a single. Schulte connected on an RBI double, Langford knocked in another on a single and Collins scored her with a double. Angle had a ‘walk-off’ homer to run-rule the Cobras 15-3.
Wolf earned the win in the pitcher’s circle.
Semifinals
The Force drew the Ottawa Raptors in the semifinals and the offensive showcase continued with a 12-2 win and Ball earned the win as the pitcher.
The Force jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ottawa battled back with two runs in the top of the third, but Collins answered with a 1-out RBI double to retake the lead in the home half of the inning.
The fourth inning ended the game as Northwest exploded for nine runs and only made one out. Wolf and Ball started the frame with hits before Sybert walked to load the bases in front of a 3-run triple by Redden. Langford walked to set up a 3-run homer by Schulte.
Cook reached on error, Collins singled and Angle reached before the Force finally made an out. Wolf and Ball each picked up their second hits of the inning — this time with RBIs attached — to ‘walk off’ into the finals.
Championship
The finals lived up to a state championship game with the Force needing extra innings for a 7-6 win over Strike Force out of Silver Lake, Kan.
The trend of fast starts continued for Northwest with Schulte leading off the bottom of the first with a single and eventually coming around to score. The third inning saw the Force add three with a 2-run triple by Angle followed by an RBI single from Williams.
The teams traded runs in the fifth with Collins hitting a triple and Angle driving her in. Strike Force made a move with four runs in the fifth to tie the game and force extra innings.
Strike Force took the lead in the top of the sixth inning with a run, but Northwest refused to quit. Redden began the inning by reaching base and with one out, Schulte singled to put the winning run on. Cook handled the rest with a 2-run triple to walk off the Kansas-Missouri State Championship.
Schulte was the winning pitcher in the title game.