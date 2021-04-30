ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville tennis has leaned on its depth all season and that was on display Friday afternoon as five of the six players that coach Nicole McGinness brought to the Midland Empire Conference Tournament finished in the top four places in either singles or doubles.
No other team had as many top-4 medalists as the Spoofhounds.
“I’m so proud of everyone and the way they played today,” McGinness said. “… It is just a really good day for everybody."
Senior Mitchell Meyers and junior Carson Kempf led the Spoofhound medalists as the doubles’ runners-up.
“That is definitely promising, because the people in our district weren’t in the finals,” Meyers said.
Meyers and Kempf played as much tennis as anyone at the tournament. The duo was pressed to three sets in both the semifinals and the finals.
After an 8-1 quarterfinal win over Benton’s Ethan Colwell and Christian Shelton, Meyers and Kempf drew Savannah’s Evan Heftye and Connor Peek in the semifinals. Meyers and Kempf rolled in the opening set 6-2. In a normal match, that is a commanding lead on the way to the race to eight points and the win.
“We just came out today and were playing really good tennis,” Kempf said.
The last two rounds of the MEC Tournament go by a different format though with it being a best of three sets. So with the chance to start over in the second set, Savannah edged out a 7-5 win.
“It is just, we haven’t done sets before, so learning to get through that is something we probably need to work on,” McGinness said.
Maryville bounced back in the third set and earned a 6-4 win to advance to the finals against St. Pius X’s Robert Sharp and Joseph Kallenberger. Kallenberger and Sharp won in two sets in the semifinals over Maryville’s Kason Teale and Justin Staples.
Meyers and Kempf seemed to carry their momentum from the semifinals into the finals with a 6-0 win in the first set, but the Hounds could not carry that into the second set. Sharp and Kallenberger traded points with Meyers and Kempf in the second set.
The Spoofhound duo earned a championship point and were a play away from a 6-4 win, but St. Pius X rallied to win that point and the Warriors won the next three for a 7-5 second-set victory.
“We kind of eased back and we’re like we’ll get it because we already have one and we’ll get another one eventually,” Meyers said.
The wear of the long day seemed to catch up with the Spoofhounds in the third set as the Warriors jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Maryville fought back with two points, but St. Pius X took the conference title 6-2 in the third set.
“It is hot today,” Meyers said. “We definitely don’t play best two out of three sets very often. This is the first time we’ve done it all season and only the second time I’ve done it since sophomore year. … Definitely a tiring and eye-opening experience.”
The Spoofhounds’ other doubles team — Teale and Staples — rolled in its first two matches against Bishop LeBlond and Benton to reach the semifinals before Teale and Staples fell to Sharp and Kallenberger. Heftye and Peek topped the Maryville pair 8-4 in the third-place match.
“Those two are athletes and they are the ultimate hustlers,” McGinness said of Teale and Staples. “They are going to try for every single point.”
In singles, Maryville senior Matt Goodridge finished third after a tough draw which saw him on the same side of the eventual MEC champion Cole Horton of Savannah.
“I know the team depends on me to go in singles and do my thing,” Goodridge said. “I’m going to do my best and it’s an opportunity I’m blessed with.”
Goodridge rolled 8-0 over Chillicothe’s Emmett Young and 8-1 over Benton’s Sutton Redemer. That earned him the match with Horton.
The Savannah star won 6-1 and 6-1. The two points that Goodridge won were the only ones Horton surrendered the entire tournament as he beat Chillicothe’s Chase Corbin 6-0 and 6-0 in the finals.
“Coming in, I knew that I was going to play Cole in the third round and he is a tough opponent always,” Goodridge said. “I played a pretty good game against him.”
Goodridge earned third with an 8-3 win over Savannah’s Kaden Kennedy.
James DiStefano finished the day with a 2-2 record. He won his first-round match 8-4 over Cameron’s Caden Hanrahan, but lost 8-5 to Corbin. DiStefano beat LeBlond’s Mason Kovac in the consolation bracket 8-5, but had his day ended by St. Pius X’s Joel Birchmier 8-6.
Maryville will be back home at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center on Monday against Bishop LeBlond.