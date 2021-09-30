MARYVILLE, Mo. — Regular-season soccer games don’t get much bigger than the one between Maryville and Bishop LeBlond on Thursday at Bearcat Pitch.
Both teams came into the match undefeated in Midland Empire Conference play and control of the MEC was in balance on Senior Night in Maryville. It was a senior who seized control of the game as Jacob Ferris had three goals in Maryville’s 4-2 win.
“We felt great going into the game and I feel even better going out,” Maryville sophomore Boyd Gallaher said. “It feels amazing.”
The game didn’t begin the way the Spoofhounds had hoped early with Maryville controlling possession the first minute, but LeBlond’s Davis Jungbluth only needing the ball at his foot for a few seconds to out-race the Maryville defense and beat Maryville keeper Jaxson Staples for the game’s first goal 90 seconds into the contest.
“The first goal, I think they kind of caught us slacking all over,” Maryville junior Quinn Pettlon said. “Once we got it together more and started connecting and just playing faster, we were able to come back.”
Jungbluth’s speed proved to be the most important factor in containing LeBlond’s offense, but the Spoofhounds, playing without top defender Tegan Haer, were able to settle in better as the game moved along. Sophomore Boyd Gallaher and junior Marcus Henggeler formed the center of the Hound defense in front of Staples.
“Coach talked about it before the game — we weren’t too quick on getting on to it, but we were supposed to stay compact and let them play down the sides,” Gallaher said. “ We knew the 2 (Jungbluth) and 6 (Adan Seiter) are really good players. We just stayed compact and played our game.”
Meanwhile, the Spoofhounds were controlling much of the possession and creating opportunities on the other end, but weren’t being rewarded on the scoreboard until 21 minutes remained in the half.
Pettlon would get himself free in front of the net and was able to take a feed from sophomore Kason Teale and sink it into the back of the net.
The celebration for Maryville had barely ended when 26 seconds of game time later, Teale fed Ferris for his first goal of the night. Just like that, Maryville had turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal advantage.
“Just knowing that we are in this game and we will not back down — it felt really nice to know that we can score, we can get through and we can score lots of goals,” Ferris said.
Jungbluth was determined to keep his Eagles in the game though and he scored his second goal of the night with just over six minutes left before half and tied the match at 2-2.
That is where it appeared the score would remain at the intermission until Gallaher made a long pass to Ferris, who just like Jungbluth had done to the Hounds, out-ran the entire defense and got himself a 1-on-1 with the keeper. Ferris sank the shot past Marcos Dominguez, and as the ball hit the back netting, the horn sounded.
Ferris’ goal put the Hounds up 3-2 at the break. Three goals had been the most LeBlond had surrendered in regulation all season.
“It was huge,” Staples said. “You could just feel the shift in the second half. They knew if they couldn’t get a goal early, then they were done. If we stopped them, we were good. And we stopped them.”
That proved enough in the second half for Staples and defense. Maryville continued to control possession, and when LeBlond tried to go over the top again, Staples was ready to come aggressively out of goal and cut down any opportunities.
“You just have to be smart and make the right decisions when you have to make them,” Staples said. “You have to know when you have to go out and know when you have to stay.”
With 4:14 left in the game, Ferris put the game away with a breakaway opportunity that he guided past Dominguez once more.
“It felt so nice,” Ferris said. “Just to see it slowly roll into that bottom corner, it just made my day complete.”
The win puts Maryville at 4-0 in the MEC this season with an MEC game against Benton on Tuesday and then games with St. Pius X and Lafayette coming up. None of those teams currently have a winning record, but St. Pius X plays a very difficult schedule and only lost to LeBlond in MEC.
“We just have to know that this doesn’t determine anything and we just have to keep playing as hard as we would if it was all on the line,” Staples said.
Maryville celebrated four seniors with James DiStefano, Andrew Cronk, Haer and Ferris before the game.
“They bring something special to the club,” Gallaher said. “Obviously Jacob has got speed up top. Teagan has definitely helped me a lot, he makes me a better player and has talked to me a lot through defense. James is a great captain, he talks everyone through problems and is amazing.”