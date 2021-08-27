MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound softball team will have to replace a lot of starts across the infield with the loss of three 4-year starters to graduation, but the team’s youth movement includes plenty of players who have also seen plenty of time on the diamond even if it hasn’t yet been at the high-school level.
“One of the downsides and upsides to this team is that they are very green,” coach Chandra DeMott said. “And not just Maryville Spoofhound green, but they are green in that they are a very young squad. … But these girls have put in the work in the offseason.”
Any softball season preview begins with who is in the pitching circle each night and the Hounds appear to be set up well there the next couple years with sophomore Ella Schulte.
“We are very excited to still have her, she is a great player,” senior Alonna Cross said. “We are very excited to have Emma Sprague as well. We have a few more younger pitchers who we are still working with so hopefully they can get in some time as well. I’m very excited to have them all.”
Schulte split pitching duties with now-graduated Ashlyn Alexander last season and finished her freshman year with a 4.72 ERA in 46 innings. She struck out 24 batters.
In what is a common theme for the Hounds, Schulte made sure to get plenty of work in this summer as she was the top pitcher for the Northwest Force club softball team. When she wasn’t pitching for them, she played shortstop.
Schulte is also the team’s top returning hitter after batting .352 last season with a team-leading seven doubles. She will likely slot into the same leadoff spot that she occupied last season.
The lineup is also likely to receive a boost from another member of the Force with Emma Sprague being a freshman this season. Sprague played on the infield and pitched some this summer. She is likely to have a similar role for Maryville this year.
“That duo has worked together a long time,” DeMott said. “No doubt in my mind that Sprague will be able to step into some of those shoes that Ash left to fill.”
The Spoofhound infield returns its double-play combination from last year with shortstop Abby Swink and second baseman Clara Viau.
Viau batted .214 last year and had a .250 on-base percentage. Swink was at a .179 batting average, but finished with a .289 on-base percentage.
“We have 25 girls out this year,” DeMott said. “That is insane. A normal year for us in the past has been anywhere from 12 to 15, so the fact that we are 25 deep is awesome.”
The outfield is likely to lean more on the senior class. Cross returns as a starter. Cross began her career with a conference championship team at North Nodaway before the Mustangs cut softball before her sophomore year. She hopes to end her career with a special season in Maryville.
“I just hope to grow with these girls,” Cross said.
Maggie Graham played in four games last year, but was able to bat .300 in those four contests.
“Just be that senior that these girls look up to truly bring to the team good effort and give it my all,” Graham said.
The other key return that Maryville has is behind the plate. Miquela Giesken played in the outfield as a sophomore, but will shift to catcher this year and DeMott has been impressed with the transition.
“(Giesken) has worked her tail off this season,” DeMott said. “I can’t say enough about that kid’s work ethic. … She’s stepped up big and stepped up big in the leadership department for us.”
With much of the roster playing softball and working on their skills this offseason, DeMott is excited about the potential of her young group.
Not having to deal with as many COVID precautions also helps.
“It sounds crazy, but I honestly don’t think you can put into words how much better things feel this year,” DeMott said. “Obviously, COVID is still a thing and we are still taking precautions, but kind of finding that balance between new normal and old normal has been kind of nice. We have kind of found a rhythm and we aren’t living on the edge like we were in the past.”
Maryville will open the season on Monday and Tuesday with back-to-back home games against North Andrew and Lathrop.
“Last season, it was a little rough with COVID, but this year, I think we are ready to bring our game face to every practice and game,” Graham said. “I think we are ready to make this one of the best years that we’ve had.”