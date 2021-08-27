MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the first time since 2016, the Spoofhound tennis team is not entering the season having to replace its No. 1 player.
The Spoofhounds have found a lot of success over the years and haven’t had a losing season in that span dating all the way back to 2013, but the lineup was always anchored by a senior at the top. Last season, Arianne Skidmore stepped into that spot a year earlier than her predecessors.
Now a senior, Skidmore is coming off a strong season at the top of the lineup — one that was capped with a run to the state tournament in doubles.
“I have high expectations for the season,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore isn’t alone as a talented returner for coach Nicole McGinness’ squad. The Spoofhounds return five of their six varsity starters from last year including their top three.
“All of us have been waiting since our freshman or sophomore years for this,” senior Athena Groumoutis said. “Growing up and playing high school tennis together, it has been fun to watch each other improve and grow.”
Senior Lauren Cullin joined Skidmore at the state tournament as her doubles partner and also returns as the team’s No. 2 player.
“Not as much confidence, but I think drive,” Cullin said of the doubles pairing’s mindset entering the year. “I feel like coming in too confident would be a mistake on our part. We have really been practicing all summer.”
Cullin had to miss the first part of the season last year, but gave the lineup a boost when she returned.
Groumoutis completes the top half of the lineup and was the team’s top singles player in districts last season. She is a 4-year varsity player for the Spoofhounds and brings the most varsity experience to the team.
“Coming back all three of us as the top three makes it really exciting and we are all super pumped up to play again,” Groumoutis said. “We have seen every team’s best, all three of us individually and for doubles. We know our opponents and who we have to face.”
Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey also return for their senior seasons after getting into the lineup for the first time last season. The duo made up the No. 5 and No. 6 spots in the lineup last year and are likely to bump up this season.
Pace and Haughey were also very good in doubles play together with their complementary styles.
Behind her five seniors, McGinness is looking for a sixth varsity player to fill out the lineup, but likes her options.
“It looks like great things,” McGinness said. “We have a couple vying for the sixth position. I think things are going to look great this season.”
The Hounds will open the season next Thursday with a Midland Empire Conference match in St. Joseph against Lafayette.
“With seven seniors back, I am really looking forward to a lot of team victories, not just individual victories,” Cullin said.
Cullin set the goals high for her team this season.
“We are winning conference,” the senior said.