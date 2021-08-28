MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds accomplished unprecedented heights in 2020 despite a lineup full of freshmen and two first-year coaches. Now, with those freshmen being sophomores and having a year in the coaches’ system, the Hounds are looking to make 2021 even more memorable.
“I think it’s pretty clear what our goal is,” coach Chase Tolson said.
Last season, Maryville advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history before falling to Lone Jack with the trip to the final four just out of reach.
This season, Maryville returns 10 of their 11 starters from the district championship squad.
“We’ve got a good team this year,” senior Andrew Cronk said. “Hopefully, we can make it even farther this year.”
In goal, the Spoofhounds bring back Jaxson Staples for his sophomore year. Staples had four shutouts last season and allowed just two goals in the entire district tournament.
Staples focused on club soccer this offseason, as did many of his teammates, and will look to see that time pay off in his second season in goal.
“We are thrilled to have him this year, but we get three more years with him counting this year so we are really excited about that,” Tolson said. “He has improved a lot this year between playing club and almost every time I drive by Bearcat Pitch, he is out there working with somebody whether it’s the assistant for the Northwest (women’s) team (Quaid Curtin) or if his dad and brothers out there working with him. He is a really, really hard worker. And I can tell how much he’s improved too.”
In front of Staples, the Spoofhounds are shifting their defensive alignment, but the leader of that group remains the same with senior Tegan Haer. Haer also played club soccer this offseason in Kansas City.
“When basketball got over, I did club soccer for the first time — like pretty serious club soccer in Kansas City,” Haer said. “I was on James’ (DiStefano) team. We’d have games on the weekend and sometimes tournaments on the weekend. It was more soccer on a higher level.”
Haer is joined on the back line by three more returning starters with sophomores Boyd Gallaher and Lane Hazen and junior Marcus Henggeler.
“Our confidence is a lot better from the amount of soccer we’ve played together,” Haer said. “We will all go out on like a Sunday and play Sunday soccer. Just that being together on the defensive line, I’m more trusting of them and they are more trusting of me.”
The midfield brings back all its starters as well with junior Quinn Pettlon anchoring the group as one of the most experienced players on the team.
“He is just a beast. He doesn’t speak,” Tolson said, referencing Pettlon’s willingness to be interviewed. “But he is a really, really good soccer player.”
Sophomore Kason Teale enjoyed a stellar freshman year as an attacking midfielder who sparked the offense in many games.
“Kason is so skilled, and he’s fast, and he’s really, really smart,” Tolson said. “That is the thing I’m most impressed with is the way he sees the field and understands the game.”
Teale will have plenty of options to set up as seniors Jacob Ferris and DiStefano return to lead the goal-scoring efforts. Ferris, the Second-Team All-State pick, gives the Hounds a target forward in the middle of the field.
“It is exciting,” DiStefano said. “I’ve been playing with Jacob since I was like 12, so now that we are finally able to show what we have senior year — this is our last year to improve. What we’ve done our entire lives has been leading up to this year.”
DiStefano did his best work on the wing last season and is one of the team’s most technical and creative players.
“James is super skilled and I think he can be really dangerous out there on the left-hand side,” Tolson said.
Across the field from DiStefano, Justin Staples is the one starter that the team must replace, but they have plenty of options. Junior Truett Haer is someone who may factor in that spot.
The schedule allows no time for the Hounds to ease into the season. The season opens with a Midland Empire Conference match against Cameron at Bearcat Pitch.
The Spoofhounds have high goals this season which include a conference title, so a strong start to the season is important. They also hope to end the season by establishing a new mark for the deepest postseason run.
“The big goal is to make it to semis and finals of state,” DiStefano said. “That has been my goal my entire four years of high school.”