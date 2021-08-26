MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhound volleyball team had a magical 2020 season as it captured the school’s first state championship in a girls’ sport ever.
The group was led by coach Miranda Mizera and a group of seven seniors who all played significant roles on last season’s team. Those eight individuals finished their runs with Maryville with the ultimate prize, but the new group of Hounds are looking to continue their legacy.
That starts with new head coach Bailey Cook, who was elevated from her assistant role last season.
“It has been a really good transition,” Maryville senior Grace Wright said. “Having her in weights first before she was named head coach was really nice and I know that especially for the older girls, having her step into that role felt natural, almost. She is a great coach and I’m so excited for what she has in store for us.”
On the court, the new senior class will be looking to make an impact with one season to shine as varsity players. With the talented senior core last year and several key younger players, this year’s seniors have seen much of their experience come at the junior varsity level.
“We have five seniors and they have all put in the work,” Cook said.
Wright, an outside hitter, will be looked to as a leader on the outside where the Hounds lose the production of First Team All-State selections Serena Sundell and Morgan Stoecklein. Wright knows that no one is just going to step into the lineup and replace Sundell’s 450 kills from a year ago, but she is excited about her group and the dynamic they bring.
“It is really exciting,” Wright said. “It is exciting to get to all play with each other at that level. It is what we’ve been working for since we were freshmen.”
Seniors Sloane McAdams and Addie Arnold add to the experience at outside hitter and are versatile pieces in Cook’s lineup as well.
“We’ve kind of waited in the wings, so now we will actually get to show what we can do,” McAdams said. “I think we are just excited to get to experience playing at the varsity level together. We’ve been playing since we were little girls together, so just for one last season to just be together as a group is super exciting.”
The player with the most varsity experience on the Spoofhounds is another outside hitter with junior Rylee Vierthaler. Vierthaler was fourth on the team with 121 kills, but became more and more of a focal point as the season went on. She led the team with a 44.6 kill percentage last year which was even higher than Sundell’s.
Vierthaler was at her best when the lights were the brightest with nine kills in the state semifinals and nine in the state championship. She had a kill percentage of at least 50 percent in both matches.
Vierthaler played in the middle a lot last year with Sundell and Stoecklein on the outside, and with her shifting outside more, that opens up time in the middle. Sophomore Ava Dumke seems poised to step into that role.
Dumke flashed her tremendous power in junior varsity as a freshman, and is the tallest player the Spoofhounds have.
“Rylee Vierthaler and Ava Dumke will definitely be our height on the team, so those are going to be our two big hitters,” Cook said. “Grace Wright, stepping in on the outside, will be a big hitter for us. Anastyn Pettlon, she is going to be one of our setters, but she still is going to hit in the front row.”
Just like Sundell and Stoecklein as hitters, the Spoofhounds are replacing a 4-year standout at setter with the loss of All-State selection Macy Loe. Loe had 823 assists last season while no one else had more than 50.
This season, Maryville will look to replace that production as a team with senior Avery Baker and junior Pettlon working a two-setter system. The two-setter system allows the Hounds to be more versatile.
“We are really excited to make our own mark,” Baker said.
Sophomore Bryna Grow adds to the setter depth.
Libero is another position where the Spoofhounds have experience back. Junior Kennedy Kurz played as a defensive specialist last season and finished with 119 digs. Senior Jillian Ternus also factors in as a returner defensively.
“I expect great things throughout the whole season from (Kurz) and the other girls,” Cook said. “Just watching Kennedy grow throughout the summer and into the start of the season, I’m excited to watch her back there.”
The seniors also have seen some strong performances from the freshman during summer camps and specifically mentioned Claire Nickerson, Kami Tobin, Sabryn Lager and Addison Weldon as players who have stepped up.
The Spoofhounds open the season on the road with a trip to Benton on Monday. The first chance to play in the Hound Pound since winning state comes next Thursday against East Buchanan.
“Our team goals are just to play as a team,” Wright said. “There is always that, ‘How far we want to make it,’ and we definitely have those goals on where we want to make it to. It is nice because I don’t think anyone really expects much from us, but I think we are excited to show everyone what we can do.”