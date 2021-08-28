MARYVILLE, Mo. — Going into last season, uncertainty felt like it was everywhere around the Maryville golf program. Not only was the pandemic and the threat of a cancelled season hanging over the golfers just as it was over every program, but the Spoofhounds were entering the season with eight freshmen on their 10-person team.
To say that they had varying levels of experience wouldn’t be very accurate either — for the most part they had very little time on the course.
As the season went, the freshmen learned quickly and coach Brenda Ricks knows how to make what can be a frustrating game fun for them. The team grew to the point where they sent three golfers to the state tournament.
“They are just a fun group,” Ricks said. “They all like each other and almost love each other. They are just one big family. … That is the kind of girls they are. They are just nice girls.”
Lauren Padgitt, last season’s captain, graduated, but the Spoofhounds return the rest of their varsity lineup and eight total golfers.
Among those returners is the top finisher at the state tournament last season, Cailyn Auffert. Auffert had a bit of heartbreak at state last year when she just missed out on a state medal by finishing 16th out of 76 golfers.
“That would be an amazing goal — to get a state medal,” Auffert said. “And also just going back to state.”
The sophomore comes into this season in a very different spot than she was as a freshman. Auffert is looked at as a team leader this year and was selected as a team captain by her teammates.
She is also a much more experienced golfer and played a lot this offseason including the Northwest Missouri Golf Junior Tour where she was second in her division.
“I definitely feel a lot more prepared than I did last season,” Auffert said. “It helped me learn all the courses and it helped me become more comfortable with what to expect.”
Auffert was joined by several teammates on the Junior Tour this season including the team’s other returning state qualifier Lauren Jaster.
“I feel like we are a lot more prepared than we were last season,” Jaster said. “We’ve all improved a lot since last season and I think we will score better. We are a lot closer than we were last season and we have a good bond together. I feel like that definitely helps when we play.”
Jaster surprised herself last year by advancing all the way to state, but that experience has helped fuel her love for the sport.
This summer, Jaster suffered a broken bone in her lower leg, but the sophomore still tried to play on the Junior Tour before Ricks pulled her out of it fearing for her health.
“I started to play a few tournaments there then I was out, but hopefully it all comes back and it will be good,” Jaster said.
The Spoofhounds were thought to have sophomore Ainsley Watkins as the No. 3 golfer this year after she performed well in the No. 4 spot last year, but Watkins also suffered an injury during the summer and she will miss the season.
The respect that her teammates have for her is still evident though as she joined Auffert in being elected captain despite not being able to play.
“Last year, we all got really close and the team kind of has a respect for each other,” Watkins said. “This year, we wanted to elect captains. We thought that’d be more fair. We want to make sure that everyone can get involved in the team and have an active role.”
The No. 5 spot in the lineup was a rotation at the end of the year between Casey Phillips and Brinley Conn. Both logged time on the Junior Tour this summer and come back for their sophomore seasons as much more experienced competitors.
“If you ask me who is going to be in my top five, I really don’t know,” Ricks said. “They’ve really made progress from last year and that is exciting.”
Sophomore Maggie Webb is another member of the sophomore class who Ricks is expecting a big step forward from. Alana Crawford made major strides last season as well and was able to play on the Junior Tour.
“Going out with them the last couple days, ‘man oh man,’” Ricks said. “I make Maggie nervous, but I was watching her when she didn’t know I was watching and she was really hitting some good shots, and Alana — I didn’t see her hit a bad shot.”
The only non-sophomore on the roster this season is senior Belle Myers. Myers has been a leader on the team as the most experienced golfer outside of Padgitt going into last year.
She is looking forward to competing for a varsity spot this year, but regardless of her role, she is enjoying the team dynamic that the Spoofhounds have.
“It has just been fun,” Myers said. “… Even if I’m not one of the ones who goes because there are a lot of really good golfers on our team — I’ll still be on the sidelines cheering them on. It’ll be fun.”
Maryville opens the season with its home tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Monday.
“We are ready to take on this year,” Watkins said.