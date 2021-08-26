MARYVILLE, Mo. — Not many things were normal about the 2020 high school football season, but one of the things that did feel that way was Matt Webb’s Maryville Spoofhounds playing on the last weekend of the season once again.
The Spoofhounds will look to make a similar run in 2021 and end the season with a win this year.
“I wouldn’t say it was an up-and-down season, I would say that it is a season where our kids were able to overcome a lot of adversity, and we were able to play for a state championship — a lot of great memories,” Webb said. “Now it is time to put that season to bed, and the guys have done a great job in the offseason.”
The team will have the luxury of a returning starting quarterback this season after Connor Drake played every game in 2020. Drake will have the benefit of a full offseason knowing that he is the Spoofhounds’ ‘QB1.’
“I just feel a lot more confident and comfortable with it,” Drake said. “(Offensive coordinator Matt Houchin and I have) talked a lot through the summer about different things we can do this year now that I’m more experienced. We can reach deeper into the playbook this year.”
Last season, Ben Walker was the starter in Week One against Blair Oaks, but in a game which the Spoofhounds had much of the team quarantined, the current Central Missouri quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury right before halftime.
Drake stepped in and while there were growing pains with his first significant varsity playing time, he continued to improve as the season went on. In the state semifinals, Drake had his defining moment of the season in the 30-28 win over Cassville in the state semifinals.
“As the year went on last year, I improved,” Drake said. “So this year — starting where I left off last year — I can just continue to build and get better.”
Cassville took a 28-24 lead with 67 seconds left in the game, but Drake executed five completions in less than a minute with the final one being to Caden Stoecklein in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left.
“He was playing with house money last year, and that is fun to do,” Webb said. “The expectations were to get better every week and that is what he did. He led us to a state title appearance. Now, what Connor has done in the offseason — he is invested in it and he is playing with his own money.
“It isn’t house money anymore. What he has done is, he has made himself really good in the offseason. Unbelievable commitment to individual drills and technique. Watching him throw the football, the timing on stuff and the individual technique has been amazing to watch his improvement. … He is a 100 percent team guy. His teammates love him and he loves his teammates. And that is what we ask in our quarterback.”
Stoecklein leads the group of offensive skill players returning. The junior was the team’s third rushing option behind Connor Weiss and Trey Houchin last year, but showed his talent in the second game of the season with most of the team quarantined when he ran for 310 yards on 18 carries in a 42-40 win over Harrisonville.
“Caden Stoecklein and then a rotation of Drew Spire, Macen Shurvington, Drew Burns at our Z, Tyler Siemer is playing Z — they are a really good group of guys that you’ll see a backfield of rotation. They really fit in and everybody will have their time to shine.”
Stoecklein finished the year as the team’s third leading rusher, but its leader in yards per carry.
The offensive line is where Maryville traditionally prides itself and this year the team is built around the return of the entire left side of the offensive line with Kort Watkins at tackle and Blake Casteel at guard.
Casteel is coming off an all-state third team selection as a defensive lineman last season, but his athleticism at guard is key for the Spoofhounds’ Wing-T scheme under Houchin.
“Pulling, being athletic, and being able to move, block and be physical — doesn’t necessarily mean that you are the biggest, strongest guy,” Webb said. “What it means is that you can execute our schemes and techniques the best. Our guards are crucial in the way that they pull outside and trap inside. Blake Casteel has all the tools that you look for when you look traditionally.”
The rest of the line consists of some new faces for fans, but senior Tye Halley, senior Brayden Buck and sophomore Elias Alarcon aren’t new faces for the coaching staff.
“As we’ve gone on with practices and more and more reps, we are really starting to polish up and work together as a team,” Casteel said.
Defensively, things begin up front where Casteel anchors that group as well.
Across from Casteel will be the rare defensive end and punter hybrid. Tyler Siemer was the team’s traditional punter last year and a backup linebacker, but this year, Webb is excited for what he can do shifted up into one of the edge positions.
“Moving Tyler Siemer to defensive end has been a huge plus,” Webb said. “He was a linebacker last year and for him to come back and make the transition to defensive end, he is just so explosive, so athletic and he is really learning the position really well.”
Watkins, Buck, Halley and Alarcon anchor the defensive tackle group.
“Our program traditionally has been built on being good up front,” Webb said. “Those guys, being able to have them together for the summer with Coach (Ryan) Lessman and on the (defensive) side with our new coaches with Coach (Trey) Kothe, those guys have really benefited from getting the experience we need over the summer and getting stuff down going into the season.”
The Hounds can afford to move Siemer around because their linebacking group is the deepest group on the team in terms of experience. Senior middle linebacker Drew Spire was a second-team all-state selection last year.
Beside Spire, the Hounds have starting experience in both junior Cooper Loe and senior Kyle Stuart.
“We had two of us starting and the other one rotating in every other drive or whatever, so getting him experience helped a lot coming into this year,” Spire said. “All three of us aren’t nervous, and know what to do, how to play and how to run the defense.”
Junior Macen Shurvington also returns after being one of the team’s special teams standouts who saw linebacker reps as well.
“Having seniors and juniors there at linebacker certainly will make a difference,” Webb said.
The secondary replaces four senior starters from last season, but is filled with younger Spoofhounds stepping up. Just like in the offense, Stoecklein seems poised to step into a bigger role this season.
“Now this year you look and you realize, ‘Alright, we are replacing an entire defensive backfield,” Webb said. “The great thing is that we have got guys who have had a lot of experience rotating in. We rotate a lot and keep fresh legs, so it is nothing new to these guys. When you say tradition never graduates — that is an example of it right there. I feel like we are very talented in our defensive backfield and now we are getting used to our schemes.
Senior Clay Pritzel and junior Haden Bonde return after being on the 2-deep last year.
“Clay will be a senior and has had a lot of reps in the defensive backfield, Caden has played a lot of snaps in the defensive backfield,” Webb said. “We have some sophomores who are really coming along, listening and doing well with Boston Hageman and Wyatt Garner at safeties and then at corners Cameron Jenkins and Drew Burns — both those guys are juniors who have played a lot of snaps and know our schemes. Haven Bonde is another corner and we are moving Adrian McGee to corner to get where we are really athletic back there.”
The Spoofhounds open their season on Friday night with a state championship rematch against Blair Oaks at Lee’s Summit North High School.