MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound cross-country team has never lacked for driven leaders. The nature of the sport really requires that mindset.
Garrett Dumke inherited that role from Caleb Feuerbacher, and both ended their careers as top-10 runners at the state meet. Now with Dumke off to Southeast Missouri State to run collegiately, there is a hole atop the Spoofhound lineup, but seniors Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling seemed poised to rise to that occasion and their goals are similar to what Feuerbacher and Dumke had.
“I had the previous guys, Zach (Kizer), Chase Sims and Garrett,” Galapin said. “When I was younger, they taught me the culture of running, you know, wear short shorts, learn all the routes in the town. They passed that on to me and now since I’ve learned that I get to pass it on to these younger guys.”
Galapin made a big jump last year as a runner and finished 14th at the Class 3 State Championship with a 16:57.9.
“My goal is to fill the spot that Garrett had last year as the No. 1 and eighth place (state) finish,” Galapin said. “I want to do the same thing. … This year I have big goals and I want to have a name for myself even after I leave.”
Sterling had a strong state performance with a 27th-place finish and a 17:22.
“I’m looking for top-10 in the state for Class 3 this year in cross and then I’m thinking top-2 for the team,” Sterling said.
Both he and Galapin had to step up after Dumke injured his ankle before the race and wasn’t able to run at 100 percent. Dumke still managed to finish eighth, but the depth of the lineup is what propelled Maryville to a third-place finish as a team.
Sterling and Galapin have trained hard this summer along with sophomore Connor Blackford who finished 41st at state as a freshman. Blackford was the fourth fastest freshman in Class 3.
“We’ve got a solid top three,” Sterling said.
The trio have run together a lot in the offseason and are also trying to be the leaders for the rest of the team to follow.
“We are all friends so we don’t really argue about position, so having that friendship makes it easier for us,” Galapin said.
In addition to losing Dumke, the team will be replacing its No. 5 runner with Jake Walker. Coach Rodney Bade has liked what he has seen from Mason Marriott and Braiden Bloomquist who have experience in high school races as well.
“For the majority of the summer, it has been a vast majority of the guys’ team has been out training with us — just early morning 6:30 a.m. runs most days of the week,” Sterling said.
The Hounds also have a strong freshman class coming in which has had its share of success at the middle school level with Dylan Masters, Bradley Deering, Dalton McDonough and Raymond Zhao all having top-10 level success in races as eighth graders.
“What was more impressive in middle school was their work ethic,” Bade said. “They weren’t afraid of the distance. They were the best training group we’ve had, middle-school-wise — girls and boys. There were times where they would run stuff that coach forgot to remind them to do and stuff like that which doesn’t necessarily translate to performances right now and they will eventually.”
The girls team does not have the numbers that the boys team does with just four girls, but Bade sees potential from the group. Sophomore Kennedy Strauch ran track last year and is giving cross country a try this season.
“She is already running way further than she did during track,” Bade said. “We are excited to continue to progress with her.”
Gracen Arnold has struggled with injuries in recent years and is eyeing a healthy season while Halle Buck is a multi-sport athlete who adds experience to the Hounds.
Freshman Caroline Pohren is a runner who will likely make an instant impact on the team after being a top-10 runner in middle-school meets last season.
“Another great example of a kid who if we are supposed to run three miles that day — boy, she is going to run three miles or four miles or whatever it is. It is not 2.9 or 2.95,” Bade said. “She has got the work ethic.”
The Spoofhounds open the season at home on Tuesday at Donaldson Westside Park.