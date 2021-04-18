MARYVILLE, Mo. —Trevor Hudgins has never been one to seek out publicity. The Northwest Missouri State point guard prefers to let his play on the court do the talking.
His play has talked a lot over the past three seasons during which he has 19.3 points per game on over 50 percent shooting from 3-point range on over 500 attempts. He also has 533 assists to just 174 turnovers.
All those statistics have led to a 97-3 record for Northwest in those three seasons with both national championships awarded in that span.
With the NCAA transfer portal running at full steam and extending to the Division-II ranks where Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin is heading to Kansas and Northern State’s Parker Fox is heading to Minnesota, it makes sense that the National Player of the Year would be in high demand.
It made sense to ESPN NBA Draft guru Jonathan Givony too, who reached out to Hudgins last week to ask him where he was going to be finishing up his college career.
The question caught Hudgins off guard.
“I was getting ready to go to class and I saw a DM from somebody who is verified (on Twitter), and I was like, oh ok,” Hudgins said. “So I read it and it was Jonathan from ESPN and he was like, ‘Hey, I want to do an interview with you. It will only take a little bit. I just want to talk about what you are going to do next year and stuff.’ So we just talked and then all of a sudden there was an ESPN article and everything on Twitter and people blowing my phone up.”
Hudgins said transferring was never really a consideration for him.
“I was a redshirt,” Hudgins said. “I planned on coming back regardless. It wasn’t really much of a decision. I just signed up for classes on registration day. I planned on coming back this whole time.”
“ESPN hit me up and asked me when I was going to announce it. And I was like, do I have to announce it? I never thought I had to announce it. I thought people knew I was coming back. But it’s 2021 and the transfer portal is going absolutely crazy right now. So I talked to ESPN and we announced it to the public.”
Givony’s story also mentions that with another strong season at Northwest, Hudgins would put himself in the mix for NBA opportunities.
Trevor Hudgins, the NCAA Division II player of the year and national champion, will return to Northwest Missouri State for his senior year, he told ESPN. "I want to finish what I started here."https://t.co/80UJCbthZG— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 15, 2021
“I thought they were just after the blue bloods and power-5 type of guys, but all praise to God, I guess,” Hudgins said. “I’m just trying to be a Bearcat, work hard, win and just keep on moving. If they are taking notice, all the hard work is paying off.”
The ESPN piece wrapped up with Hudgins saying that while he hasn’t decided on if he will return for a fifth season of college — granted this season by the NCAA — the plan is for him to graduate and begin his professional career after this coming season.
“My goal is to get my degree,” Hudgins said. “Then after that, go make money, go play pro wherever that may be. It might be overseas, it might be the G-League, or the NBA, maybe, I don’t know.”
Professional opportunities will surely come down the road, but for now, Hudgins is focused on his college career and finishing strong at Northwest.
“I just feel like this is home,” Hudgins said. “This is where I started. I’d like to finish what I started here, which means get a degree and keep on moving on. If that means winning another championship, then yeah, I’ll do that too.
“I just like Maryville. I like the people around town. It’s like a family here. You couldn’t ask for more. I’m just happy to be here and I’m ready for next year.”