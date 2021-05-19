ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Errors helped Savannah take an early lead and another one sparked a late push that ultimately ended Maryville’s season with a 6-2 loss on Tuesday in a Class 4 District 16 semifinal game at the Griffon Spring Sports Complex.
The showdown was the fourth of the year for the Highway-71 rivals and marked the third time Savannah walked off the field a winner.
“Take the first inning out, this is a whole different game,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said.
Savannah only scored in two innings, putting up three runs in the first inning and then three more in the sixth – key insurance runs based on what Maryville did in the final inning.
Savannah (16-9) had two runs on two errors just four batters in the bottom of the first inning. Truman Bodenhausen led off with a ground ball in the infield, but ended up at second base thanks to a throwing error. A grounder followed that got an out, but an error on the play allowed Bodenhausen to score the first run. Ty Hilsabeck doubled and then scored on an error when Ethan Dennis hit the ball to second base.
Dennis came around to score on Maryville’s fourth error of the inning.
“We have been struggling to score runs lately and it was nice they gave us three in the first inning,” Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said. “We will take that any day.”
Maryville starter Cooper Loe blanked the Savages the next four innings, which included working around two 1-out singles in the second by rolling a double play that started with a grounder back to himself.
A pair of runners got on after getting hit in the fourth and fifth innings but Loe worked around those as well.
The Spoofhounds (14-9) had a few chances early against Hilsabeck, but didn’t cash in right away. Two runners reached in the first but were stranded, while a hit in the third inning was erased on a stolen base attempt.
Maryville finally broke out the shutout in the fourth inning, doing so with a two-out rally.
Connor Drake singled and moved to second when Trey Houchin reached on an error. Adam Patton followed with a single to left field that allowed Drake to dash home from second base.
Savannah expanded the two-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, which gave it the push it needed to reach the district finals.
Ethan Dudeck drew a walk to open the frame and that turned out to be the last batter Loe faced. Wyatt Jackson welcomed Houchin with a bunt single that was thrown down the right field line, allowing Dudeck to score from second base. A sac bunt moved Jackson from second to third base before Heisman LaFave drew a walk.
That set the stage for Hilsabeck to deliver a two-run double that capped the scoring.
“We will take them anyway we can get them but we were glad to add on there,” Bodenahusen said.
The three runs were critical in the top of the seventh as the Spoofhounds had a promising start. Patton led off with a single to left field and Dylan White followed with a single to center field. That led to Bodenhausen to warm up a relief pitcher.
Brady Farnan hit a grounder back to Hilsabeck who threw to first. but both runners moved up 90 feet. That set up a RBI groundout by Kade Wilmes.
Had the 3-run inning not happened, Maryville would’ve had the tying run at third base with two outs.
Instead, it was still a four-run deficit.
Hilsabeck then ended it with his fifth strikeout of the night.
“We made a few errors and fixed them throughout the game, and we picked up hitting later in the game, but it was a little too late,” Loe said. “They are a fundamentally-sound team and they know how to battle and swing the bats. … Those three runs killed us and put it away.”
Loe gave up four runs on four hits, but only one run was earned. Houchin gave up two runs in his one inning of work, but was one unearned.
Maryville actually had one more hit than Savannah, 8-7, but committed five errors in the setback. It was the final game for six Maryville senior starters: Caleb Kreizinger, White, Houchin, Farnan, Wilmes and Connor Weiss.
“I’m proud of our guys, they kept battling the whole game,” Plackemeier said. “They could’ve given up early but we didn’t; they will play it to the end.”