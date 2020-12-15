GOWER, Mo. — The Spoofhounds used a balanced attack to move to 2-0 on the season with a 51-37 victory over East Buchanan in the team's first road contest.
Maryville got off to a fast start thanks to dunks by senior Marc Gustafson and sophomore Keaton Stone for the team's first four points of the night. Sophomore Caden Stoecklein followed their lead with a basket for a quick 6-3 lead.
“That brings so much energy to the team, especially with limited fans and whatnot,” Stoecklein said. “Having those two dunking in games, it hypes everyone up on the team, and it helps us get our momentum and play well.”
East Buchanan fought right back and took a 9-6 advantage, but Maryville senior Trey Houchin hit a 3-pointer to cap the first quarter scoring and give the Hounds a 11-10 lead.
The Bulldogs went in front 14-11 early in the second quarter, but Maryville's bench had the response. Senior Brady Farnan got the team back in front with a 3-pointer for a 16-14 lead. After East Buchanan answered with a triple of its own, Farnan scored again for a 18-17 lead.
East Buchanan retook the lead, but Maryville senior Justin Staples, another reserve guard, put the Spoofhounds up for good with a 3-pointer.
“Usually, they have that defensive energy that they always bring, but the fact that they each had threes was wonderful to have because we weren't getting shots made from some of the other people,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said of Farnan and Staples.
Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger closed the half with a put-back score. The Spoofhounds took a 23-19 lead into intermission.
The third quarter belonged to Caden Stoecklein. The point guard had struggled with just two points in the first half, but after the Bulldogs cut the lead to 23-21, Stoecklein answered with his first 3-pointer of the night.
“It felt really good,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Going into halftime, I was so frustrated, but my coaches and my teammates just said 'keep shooting.' I'm just glad they fell in, because after that first three, I just felt so much better.”
Caden Stoecklein then found Stone with a nice pass on a cut to the hoop for an easy two points. On a team full of seniors, Stoecklein and Stone take pride in being two sophomore starters.
“I've been playing with Keaton ever since kindergarten,” Caden Stoecklein said. “As the years have gone on, our chemistry has just gotten stronger and stronger. We just try and make plays when they are there, and step up and play our roles.”
Stoecklein had two more 3-pointers in the third quarter. The final one gave Maryville a 39-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“He is obviously a scoring threat and can score from inside and outside,” Matt Stoecklein said. “It took a little bit of pressure off us, because I just felt like all night, they were just hanging around and hanging around.”
Maryville's lead quickly grew with a Houchin trey followed by Staples converting a 3-point play for a 45-30 lead.
A pair of Gustafson baskets helped close the game and send the Hounds home with a 14-point win. For the second-straight game to begin the season, Maryville held its opponent to under 40 points.
“We stepped up and played good defense,” Caden Stoecklein said.
Caden Stoecklein was the lone Spoofhound in double figures with 11 points while Stone had nine and Gustafson had eight. Matt Stoecklein would like to season the team exploit its size advantage inside more often.
“We just have to keep going inside,” Matt Stoecklein said. “That is because of four days of practice and two games. We still have a lot to work on.”
His point guard understands the message.
“We are going to have a size advantage in most games with Marc and Keaton in the post,” Caden Stoecklein said. “If we can just hit them, they can get easy buckets all day.”
Staples and Houchin each finished with six points. Farnan had five while Kreizinger had four, and Drew Burns capped the scoring with two points.
East Buchanan's Drew Thompson led all scorers with 16 points.
Maryville will be back on the road Thursday night with its conference opener at Bishop LeBlond. LeBlond is 5-1 this season, with its only loss being a 63-57 defeat against Class 1 powerhouse Mound City.
“The chemistry is coming along well,” Staples said. “We haven't had that many practices together, but we are getting to know each other, and we all do best when we are on the court.”