MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville freshman Garrett Dumke has come a long way from running in the Midland Empire Conference championship as a junior varsity runner his freshman year.
Of course, Dumke did cross the finish line third in that race only behind teammates Caleb Feuerbacher and Zach Staples. Now Dumke joins Staples and Feuerbacher as Spoofhound runners who have committed to run at the college level.
“Getting into the program when I was just a freshman and sophomore and being able to watch incredible runners and hearing about runners like Joshua Sanders and Caleb Feuerbacher and see what they were able to accomplish, it was early that I made the goal to try and be the best that I could be,” Dumke said. “It is always good to have successful athletes who have gone through the program, who you can look up to and help motivate you.”
Last week, Dumke announced that he was committing to join the Southeast Missouri State cross-country, and track and field programs.
“Southeast is just a beautiful campus,” Dumke said. “They have a very successful track team, and they also have a very young and successful cross-country team. With this group of guys on one team, we have a very bright future ahead of us.”
Dumke didn't even participate in cross-country as a freshman at Maryville, but after showing what he was capable of during the track season, Maryville coach Rodney Bade was able convince Dumke to join the cross-country program and the success was immediate.
“Bade, just getting to this position where I can even commit to go to college has just been incredible over my entire high-school experience,” Dumke said.
From his sophomore through senior seasons, Dumke was a 3-time MEC cross-country champion and a 3-time state qualifier. Dumke had goals of climbing the state podium to the highest level this season, but an ankle injury hampered him and he settled for eighth overall.
“It left me really hungry after that race to want to push myself even more for track season,” Dumke said.
Dumke will have one more season in a Spoofhound uniform with track season coming in the spring. After the cancellation of his junior season on the track, the senior is excited for a big senior campaign.
“Going into the season, I have really big goals, not having my junior season,” Dumke said. “It is just so exciting to know that there is so much run for improvement from where I left off at. I just want to accomplish some big things.”
Southeast Missouri State's athletic training program is also something that attracted Dumke to the Cape Girardeau school. He plans to make that his major.
“Southeast offers a really good athletic training program,” Dumke said. “That will be a great experience.”