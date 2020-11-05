MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville and Cameron are set to face off in a rematch of Sept. 25’s 27-7 Spoofhound victory at Cameron. However, the district semifinal will look very different from both team’s perspectives.
For Cameron (7-3), the obviously change is under center where Tyler Campbell is back after missing the Maryville game earlier this season. Last week, Campbell was 14-for-18 for 262 yards and four touchdowns against Central (Kansas City) in the first round of the district playoffs.
“The thing that makes him so dangerous is he is a dual-threat quarterback,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Coach (Jeff) Wallace does such a great job of designing their offense to run through their athletes and good players. He is one of many, so you have to account for him running the ball and throwing the ball.”
Webb and the Spoofhounds (7-3) have repeatedly referred to the week after the first Cameron game as the turning point of the season. The Hounds lost that game to Odessa 28-14, but Webb says he has seen the growth from his team following that week.
“I just think we have really kind of gelled in all three phases,” Webb said. “When you play good people — like the end of our regular season run with Odessa and the three Class 4s Lincoln College Prep, Savannah and Lafayette — you find out that you have to be really good in all three phases.
“I think what we’ve been able to develop at the end of the regular season is that kids know what it takes to win a game by being sound in all three phases. … We’ve played a difficult schedule and we feel we are playing our best football right now.”
The Spoofhounds didn’t have the chance to put up the gaudy numbers last week against their first-round opponent as most of their starting offensive skill players played just three snaps against Northeast.
Cameron struggled more with its opponent last week as they only led Central 7-0 at the end of the first half. The Dragons racked up 41 points in the second quarter though, on the way to a 58-20 victory.
The leaders of that onslaught were a couple more familiar names. Running back Dominick Hurst ran for three touchdowns in the quarter. He finished the game with 11 carries for 131 yards and three scores.
Ty Speer had two touchdown receptions from Campbell in the quarter. He finished with six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in a short-yardage touchdown.
Speer is also a tremendous special-teams threat. Against Lafayette earlier this season, he had a punt-return touchdown and kick-return touchdown in what ended up as a 1-point victory.
“He is a great athlete,” Webb said. “He is tall and long and very explosive. When you put him in special teams situations where he can return it, he is a very good return man.We have to account for him and where he is at on the field at all times.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Hound Pound on Friday.
“Our kids feel a very good sense of comfort, a very good sense of home pride, and this place is special,” Webb said. “This is going to be a heavyweight bout between two good teams.”
Although some outside voices have pointed to all roads in the district leading to a Maryville versus Richmond district final, Webb is confident his team has the right focus.
“I’m very confident in our kids and our mindset,” Webb said. “Our guys have really developed an attitude that we have put ourselves in a position to be in the playoffs where we need to take care of our business against a good team.
“Cameron is playing the best they have been playing in a long time. … It is going to be a dogfight on Friday night.”