MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nine weeks ago, no one would have been able to predict if Spoofhound football would be able to make it to this week where they are preparing for their final regular-season game against Lafayette.
The COVID-19 quarantines hit the Hounds hard in the first two weeks of the season with Maryville starting 1-1.
Since then with the school switching to a hybrid schedule, it has greatly reduced the quarantine numbers. However, Maryville coach Matt Webb has also been very happy with how his team has handled the threat of quarantine.
“It is who can stay the healthiest in a lot of ways, and that is making good decisions not only in school, but out of school with what you do with COVID,” Webb said.
Webb knows that if a varsity player were to test positive at this point, it would likely mean the end of the season due to contact tracing.
“Somebody in the MSHSAA playoffs is going to have their season ended, not because of a loss, but because of a COVID situation,” Webb said. “They aren’t going to be able to play in the postseason, and we want to do the best we can to make sure that is not us.
“We want to be healthy and stay healthy. The kids have done a good job of listening to that.”
This week though, the focus shifts to a road trip to St. Joseph and a game against Lafayette (2-4, 1-3 MEC).
The Irish feature a familiar recipe with a very skilled group of running backs and receivers. Miles Henderson is a senior running back who leads that group.
“It is a Lafayette team that is very talented at the skill positions,” Webb said. “They graduated some key guys, but they have some guys returning.
“They are very competitive and they’ve been playing really hard. I’m very impressed with the job Coach (Eric) McDowell has done with them.”
With all the speed the Irish have, Maryville’s secondary may be tested more this week, but the senior-laden group has been strong all season.
“We’ve been able to come away with some takeaways the last couple weeks,” Webb said. “Those guys are really challenging whether its Caleb Kreizinger or Matt Goodridge, I think they both have three or four (interceptions) or some where around there. They have really done a good job of listening to technique and getting better.”
While Lafayette has four losses, three of those were by two points and the other was by one point. Webb says this team is better than its record indicates.
“These last few weeks, they lost a heartbreaker to Cameron with some special teams things, a kickoff return and a punt return (for touchdowns),” Webb said. “Then this last week right in the game against a very good undefeated St. Pius X team.”
A win over Lafayette and a Savannah win over St. Pius X would give Maryville a share of the MEC championship.
With Maryville just trailing Richmond by a couple points in the district standings, a win could help secure Maryville the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the district playoff. For a team which has spent six-straight weeks on the road, that prospect is exciting.
“When you get to the end of the season, you want to be playing your best football, and I really think we’ve done that the last few weeks,” Webb said. “Our schedule has really challenged us to play our best.”