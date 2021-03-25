Rodney Bade has turned the Spoofhound distance runners into one of the perennial top groups in the state. Now the coach gets his first true test as the head track and field coach at Maryville.
Bade has coached the cross-country team and been an assistant with the track and field team — focusing on his distance runners, but this season he finds himself in a new role as the head coach of Spoofhound track and field following departure of Nathan Powell to become the head football and track and field coach at Princeton.
After last season and his first year as head coach was cancelled, Bade is excited to see the team back on the track.
“We are excited to be here,” Bade said. “It is year one again, that is probably the best way to put it. I feel like it is year one as head coach.”
Fortunately for Bade and the Spoofhounds, they still have his talented distance boys to build around. That group is lead by senior Garrett Dumke, who will run at Southeast Missouri State next year.
“After last year, you never want to take anything for granted and to so far have this season and just running for the seniors who didn’t have their season last year, that keeps us all motivated,” Dumke said.
Dumke managed to finish eighth at the state cross-country meet this fall despite running on an injured ankle. The Spoofhounds finished third as a team.
He has even higher expectations going into his senior season of track and field.
“It is really hard to think of goals and expectations after not having a junior year,” Dumke said. “Overall, just like cross country, I want to bring my time down and judging by how that goes, we can look at maybe going for a state title and maybe going for a school record, but it all depends on if those times go down the way I want them to.”
The Spoofhound distance group is far from a one-man show as the team trophy from cross-country season indicates. Jag Galapin, Cale Sterling, Connor Blackford and Jake Walker were key points-getters on the cross-country team.
“Having such talented teammates and the competition pushes everyone every practice,” Dumke said. “You can definitely see the growth every week and every month that we train together.”
While the Hounds have plenty of numbers for the distance races, they lack the sprinter numbers that they usually have.
Bade hopes to make up some of the sprinting points with a talented group of field athletes this season.
Sophomore Keaton Stone is one that Bade is excited to see what he can do in competition. Stone had a break-out season in basketball this winter and is looking to translate some of that success to the jumps, particularly the high jump.
“Mr. James has done a good job of picking a couple kids and saying, ‘Are you doing anything this spring?’” Bade said. “He has seen them at basketball games and he has seen their athleticism. He has encouraged them to come out.”
Jackson Ozanne and Spencer Willnerd give the team a pair of throwers they are excited about.
“(Ozanne) has really improved over the last couple years.
On the girls side, numbers are improved for the Spoofhounds with more girls out for track than boys this season.
Bade is happy to see the numbers improving on the girls side. The key early in the season will be to continue to develop experience among the underclassmen who will each be set to compete at the varsity level for the first time.
Ilse Flores is one the Spoofhound girls who returns with experience. The senior qualified for sectionals two years ago in the 100-meter hurdles and will be looking to build on that.
“I think we are all just focused on bigger goals this year and since we missed that season, we just have even more energy,” Flores said. “It is exciting.”
Grace Ozanne is another hurdler and sprinter that the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing more from this year.
Flores will be leading a young team this season, but is looking forward to that role. This fall, she helped lead the Spoofhound volleyball team to a state title.
“We have a ton of girls and they are all really talented and really good,” Flores said. “The boys, they aren’t as many in numbers, but they are all pretty dedicated and all pretty fast I think. I think we are going to be pretty good this season.”
Junior Brooklyn Holtman will also be a key contributor in the sprints.
Despite the youth, Bade is excited about the talent on the girls team this season.
“We have a strong freshmen group and a couple sophomores who didn’t get their season last year,” Bade said.
The Spoofhounds will begin the season on Tuesday with a meet at Lathrop.