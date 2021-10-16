MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Savannah last beat Maryville on the football field, Blake Casteel and his classmates were in the second grade.
On Friday, Casteel and his classmates celebrated their Senior Night by extending their winning streak in the Highway 71 Showdown to 11 games over the span of 10 years. The Spoofhounds rolled to the second-largest margin of victory over that span with a 42-0 victory in the Hound Pound.
“I’m not going to lie, it is kind of surreal,” Casteel said. “I remember when I was an underclassman, looking up at those seniors thinking I’ll be there one day, but it doesn’t feel right that I’m there right now. But shutting out our rival was definitely the icing on top. It was nice.
“… Webb has never lost to them. I can’t remember a time — it has just always been a tradition, just always bring your A-game so we can keep that streak alive.”
The Spoofhounds simply couldn’t be stopped in the first half and did whatever they liked against the Savannah defense — which for as long as Matt Webb and Matt Houchin have been calling plays for the Spoofhounds, the No. 1 thing to do on that wish list is run the ball.
“That has always been Spoofhound football,” Maryville junior Caden Stoecklein said. “Coach Webb said he wants us to run the ball when everyone in the stadium knows we are going to run the ball.”
The Spoofhounds lined up and ran it right at Savannah, even carrying it on third-and-14 when a holding penalty backed them up. Maryville was set on imposing its will on their neighbors to the south.
“If he says we run the ball, we run the ball,” Maryville senior offensive lineman Tye Halley said.
The drive was capped off with a 3-yard Cooper Loe touchdown, who filled in for injured fullback Drew Spire and led the team in rushing.
After a blocked punt, Maryville went right back to putting points on the board. After missing last week’s contest, Stoecklein got into the scoring column with a 4-yard scamper.
“I didn’t get to play with my teammates last week and it was heartbreaking and whatnot, especially losing by one, I wish I could have helped my teammates,” Stoecklein said. “It feels really good to get back out here and get a win.”
Savannah was able to get its punt off on the next drive, but it didn’t matter much. Stoecklein added his second touchdown with a 3-yard carry.
After another successful Savannah punt, Maryville only needed six rushing plays to go 79 yards, and Tyler Siemer capped the drive with a 31-yard touchdown run. A 2-point pass from Connor Drake to Loe increased the lead to 28-0.
“They had some big D-linemen and we were able to move them and get to that second level,” Webb said.
That is where the score remained at halftime. Loe opened the second half scoring with his second touchdown of the night. The junior finished with 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns while also leading the team with six tackles and two tackles for loss.
“Our offensive coordinator (Houchin) says he doesn’t care if they know our plays, we are still just going to shove it right down their throat,” Loe said.
The final touchdown of the night capped off Drake’s Senior Night with a 17-yard strike to sophomore Delton Davis before the junior varsity took over.
The Spoofhounds never punted until less than a minute remained in the contest.
“We never want to lose to Savannah,” Stoecklein said. “We always want to keep the Highway 71 Showdown (sign). Coach Webb said it is only a matter of time before we have to put our scores on the back because we are going to win so much.”
Maryville will look for more momentum and the opportunity to finish second in the Midland Empire Conference next week when they host Lafayette who suffered its first MEC loss this week with a 40-7 defeat at the hands of conference champion St. Pius X.
“Lafayette is extremely talented, and it is always an interesting game,” Webb said.