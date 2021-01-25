MARYVILLE, Mo. — Every athlete wants the opportunity to excel on the big stage and under the bright lights — whether his or her sport is football, volleyball, basketball or competitive dance.
That opportunity to compete in front of fans and judges had been missing from the Maryville Dazzlers’ season as their first competition being done virtually with the team submitting a video of its performance.
“The adrenaline really helps,” Maryville senior Gracie Wenger said. “Because with videoing, we obviously don’t get to have a crowd so that audience being there and getting to see us in person just gives up that little extra boost to really help our performance go over the top.”
The Dazzlers got their first opportunity at a live performance in front of judges at the Lee's Summit North Dance Invitational on Saturday and took full advantage of that. The team finished as the lyrical champions in Division 1 and took third in pom.
"I was really happy," Maryville senior Taya Myers said. "It felt like all of our hard work had paid off.
"It was so much better than the virtual one. I feel like we all danced and performed a lot better with an actual audience in front of us than when we in in the gym by ourselves. It just felt like an actual competition."
The celebration of the championship was even different this year as the teams could not gather together to watch the awards be given out. Instead, the results were live-streamed. and the Dazzlers got to celebrate their championship on the drive back to Maryville.
“It was kind of exciting listening to to it in the van on the way home to hear what the outcome was,” Dazzler coach JoAnna Baker said. “But it has definitely been a different year.”
Saturday was just the second time that the Dazzlers had the opportunity to perform their lyrical routine in front of an audience. They performed at halftime of one basketball game this month, but had their other performance cancelled when the girls' basketball game against Bishop LeBlond was postponed last week.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking, because we didn’t get to practice it as many times as pom,” Wenger said of the lyrical routine. “We just made sure that we practiced it a lot more at our practices and hoped that it would all come together.”
The team is a young group with just two seniors this year, but Baker says Myers and Wenger have helped keep the team focused despite all the uncertainty this year has brought.
“They were freshmen the first year that I actually became the head coach of the Dazzlers, so it has been exciting for me to see them progress and mature as people as well as dancers,” Baker said. “They have been really good a mentoring our freshmen this year and keeping everybody positive.”
The seniors credit some of that personal growth to being in the program.
"I really like the bond that you have with your teammates and it really taught me how to be a team player and work as a team," Myers said.
Myers and Wenger are the team captains this season and have enjoyed watching the team develop throughout the year.
“I love getting to help lead the underclassmen and getting to show them the ropes and how the team dynamic works,” Wenger said. “It was just a really, really fun experience this year getting to be a leader for everybody.”
They look forward to getting the official critiques from Saturday’s showing sometime this week. The Dazzlers will be able to apply those critiques to the routines before they record their state performances on February 6.
The state competition will be virtual this season, and the Dazzlers are focused on putting in the work to make sure they are at their best for their final competition. State results won’t be announced until February 27.
"I've been looking forward to being the senior captain since my freshman year," Myers said. "I think this is the best team we've had so far. All of us are super close — we've never been this close before. We all get along really well, and we all try really hard. It is nice to have that effort being put into practices and performances."
The Dazzlers will continue to put in that effort in practice the next two weeks leading up to state, but they are looking forward to the challenge.
“I know this week is going to be a harder one, but it is going to be a lot of fun,” Wenger said.