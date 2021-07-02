MARYVILLE, Mo. — Swimming doesn't get a senior night like other high school sports, but Davin Davis and Matt Goodridge were able to finish out their careers with the Sharks with a memorable meet on Wednesday.
“They are great guys and I have loved having them on the team.” Maryville coach Lauren Macali said. “They will definitely be missed next year, not only because of their athleticism, but because of the energy and spirit they bring to the team.”
Davis and Goodridge will be honored next week at the Sharks' Award Ceremony, but their last time in the pool was memorable as Maryville hosted Savannah and Tarkio in front of a big crowd at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
“A lot of us know that it isn't like we are pros or anything, it is just a fun thing that you can go and do, waste some time with friends and swim,” Davis said. “There isn't really much more to it. A lot of us enjoyed it and we stuck with it since we were young.
“I think the coolest part of it is the friendships.”
Maryville doesn't usually compete against Savannah, but this year, took on the challenge with a pair of meets against Savannah — the season opener in Savannah and the season finale.
“We have never swam against Savannah before,” Maryville's Grace Wright said. “They really test us and they push us to be our best.
“They were our first meet, I think, so just seeing how far we could come and how much we can grow after that first meet against them — it was like a benchmark. It's nice to race against them again and see how much progress we've made.”
Savannah's roster, in addition to being the largest, has several swimmers who swim year round and the high school has its own swim team which competes in the fall.
“It was great having Savannah here,” Macali said. “I knew that they would be the best competition that we've seen all season. I've been telling my swimmers that this is kind of the pinnacle meet that we have this year.”
The highlight of that team is Ben Gould, who earned a pair of state medals for Savannah at last year's MSHSAA State Championships. He gave the Sharks' 15-and-up boys, who have been dominant this year, their most difficult challenge.
“It is fun to swim with each other, but it is fun when more competition comes around, because in a lot of the years, the surrounding towns don't really have that many people in our age group,” Davis said. “So when Savannah, for instance, comes, it is really fun because they have some really good competition, especially in our age group.”
Maryville's Nino Coniglio challenged Gould several times and finished just behind Gould in the 100-meter freestyle. Gould finished with a 58.03 and Coniglio had a 58.23. No one else finished within four seconds of the two.
The star of the night for the Sharks was 10 year-old Cora Feick who won six events in the girls' 9-10 division. She won the 25-meter backstroke, butterfly and freestyle, as well as the 50-meter freestyle. She teamed with Ava James, Aniston Winter and Melayna Gardner to win the 100-meter medley relay and Winter, Gardner and Addie Homan to win the 100-meter freestyle relay.
Nia Lipiec was nearly as dominant in the girls' 11-12 division. She won the 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter freestyle. Jaidaci Wilmes won the 50-meter butterfly. Wilmes joined with Audrey Deering, Allie Tobin and Josephine Baker to win the medley relay while she joined with Claire Walter, Lola Alvarez and Kate Hannigan won the freestyle relay.
Creed Wonderly won a trio of events in the 8-and-under boys division with the 25-meter butterfly, 25-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle. Clay Tobin won the 25-meter breaststroke. Wonderly and Tobin teamed with Maverick Sandusky-Ury and Isaac James to win the freestyle relay. Brewer Honan joined to help win the medley relay.
Jillian Ternus broke her own 15-and over girls 50-meter breaststroke record with a 38.42. She joined with Tallyn Haer, Kate Wright and Kymrea King to win the medley relay.
The Sharks are set to return both of their 15-and-up girls next season with Grace Wright and Ternus. Kate Wright will also bump up to that division next season.
“I can always do better,” Grace Wright said. “I think I did my best that I could have today, but I am always trying to get better.”
Connolly Mayfield won the 100-meter freestyle in the boys' 11-12 division.
The meet ended another Sharks season and with it the swimming careers of Goodridge and Davis, but they made sure to soak in their final moments in the pool as Sharks.
“Every single meet, I love when you get done swimming the long event and with our age group being the oldest … it is really enjoyable when the last event is done to just swim around with your friends,” Davis said.