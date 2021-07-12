MARSHALL, Mo. — The Northwest All-Stars senior team needed to refocus on Sunday night. They had beaten Harrison County's All-Stars 5-0 in Friday's game to earn the first spot in the double-elimination tournament finals.
Harrison County battled back through the loser's bracket and earned a rematch with Northwest. The game was very different from the Friday one and Harrison County earned the 5-1 victory to force a winner-take-all district title showdown.
“The first game we didn't come to play,” Memphis Bliley said. “We were all here, but it just didn't feel right. Then the second game, everyone wanted to win so we got our heads around and won.”
The Northwest All-Stars recognized that they weren't themselves for the second game against Harrison County. They wanted to make sure that they corrected that for the rubber match and part of that was breaking the huddle with the moniker Max Heintz had given the team earlier in the tournament.
As the team took the field for game three with Harrison County, they cried out “Dandelions.”
“They call us the Dandelions,” Bliley explained. “We've been doing All-Stars after the last game, but then we came out and lost so we thought it was the Dandelion thing so we did it and we put up 24 runs.”
Just like the little yellow weed in real life, the Dandelions bounced back quickly and overwhelmed Harrison County.
“Everybody was ready to go,” Dylan McIntyre said. “Everybody had so much energy going into this game, and we were just ready to kick their butt.”
Bliley, a Platte Valley product, opened the game with a double. Maryville's Adam Patton drove him in with a single. Northeast Nodaway's Dylan McIntyre drew a walk and both he and Patton scored on wild pitches for a 3-0 lead after a half inning.
“We just wanted to come out and jump on them,” Patton said. “After that first game, everyone was kind of down. We just wanted to come out and jump on them in the first and second inning. And we did just that.”
McIntyre got the ball on the mound for the deciding game and things did not start off well in the rain. McIntyre's first two pitches of the game hit batters and he walked the bases loaded on his next four pitches.
A double followed and it looked like the championship game would be a high-scoring affair. McIntyre adjusted to finish the inning though and keep the game knotted at 3-3. Northwest coach Ben Scott worked a towel and dried off baseballs as they rotated on and off the field for McIntyre and for the Harrison County pitchers.
“Making sure you had a dry ball, that was the first step,” McIntyre said. “Then just staying focused, leaning back and throwing them forward.”
With a 3-3 game going into the second, Northwest's offense broke out with 14 runs in the top of the frame. The biggest swing was a 2-run double by Bliley on his second trip to the plate of the inning. All together, the Dandelions batted around twice in the frame.
“It was just one after the other,” Patton said. “You get one and it just keeps rolling one after the other and you keep the bus moving. The energy was so high after that inning and we just finished it after that.”
McIntyre had his rhythm in the second inning and threw a scoreless frame. He also had help from Patton at second base who made a diving stop on a grounder up the middle and threw out the batter at first.
“I love making those plays and it is always fun to boost the morale a little bit of your pitcher even if they are doing well,” Patton said. “He was doing good, but when they are doing bad, it feels good to lift their spirits a little bit with a good play behind them.”
The Dandelions were able to put the game away in the fourth inning with seven runs. Patton had a double in the inning and with the run-rule in effect in McIntyre could get three more outs, Bliley batted left-handed and got an RBI single to the delight of his teammates.
Harrison County picked up four runs in the bottom of the fourth as the two teams joked back and forth throughout much of the final inning. The 15 runs after four run-rule finished the game, and McIntyre picked up his third strikeout of the inning.
The 24-7 final sends the Northwest All-Stars to the state tournament back in Marshall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Their first game is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
“Big time,” McIntyre said of how excited he is for the state tournament.
Junior Division
The Northwest All-Stars finished second in the junior boys tournament. The team defeated Harrison County 17-2 and LoCoMo East 14-9 to earn their finals spot.
LaCoMo East won the loser’s bracket to earn their rematch and won 14-8 and 10-9 to shock Northwest and earn a spot at state.
Major Division
In the major division, Northwest finished second.
Northwest lost its first game to Carroll County 11-1, but responded with a 6-5 win over LaCoMo Central and a 12-2 win over MO West to earn a rematch with Carroll County. Northwest won 9-4 over Carroll County to earn a finals spot.
Harrison County topped Northwest 11-0 to earn a state berth.
11 Boys Division
Northwest finished second in the 11 Boys Division. They lost to LaCoMo East 21-6 and 10-0.
Minor Division
Northwest won the Minor Boys Division by going 4-0 in the tournament.
Northwest beat LaCoMo East 12-2, Harrison County 16-5 and Carroll COunty 7-1 to reach the finals. They beat Harrison County 10-4 in the finals.
They will play in the state tournament this week.
9 Boys Division
Northwest finished 1-2 in the 9 Boys Division. They defeated Harrison County 15-12 in the opener. They lost 6-3 to LaCoMo East and fell 17-1 to Harrison County.