Maryville return just one golfer from the last meet the team played in two seasons ago, but that one golfer is a good one for coach Brenda Ricks to have back.
Junior Trevin Cunningham last played for the Spoofhounds in the state tournament two seasons ago. He was one of just a select few freshmen to make the event.
“I’m a little more consistent and I just feel like everything has gotten better,” Cunningham said. “I feel like my putting has gotten better. I’m just more confident in my game now than I was.”
Two years later, it would have been possible for Cunningham’s game to get rusty if he hadn’t been working on it, but he hasn’t allowed that to be the case.
“I got a job out (at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park) so I pretty much spent my entire summer out here,” Cunningham said. “If I wasn’t working, I was either playing, practicing or doing something out here.”
While continuing to sharpen the fundamentals of his golfing, Cunningham goes into this season with an added weapon in his power. The junior experienced a growth spurt since he last played and has noticed that his natural power has increase with the extra physical size.
“I struggled a little bit freshman year because I’d see people hit it so far and then I’d swing really hard and then I wouldn’t get the result that I wanted," Cunningham said.
He will be leading a young, but talented roster. The Spoofhounds won’t lack for competition this season with 22 players.
“It is a big difference from what it used to be,” Cunningham said. “It is nice to have a choice and let people compete with each other. That really makes people better.”
Ricks has been excited to learn about all of her new players in the first couple weeks of practice.
Marcus Henggeler is one she looks forward to seeing take on a key role this season as he has come in with some important experience.
“My biggest thing is keeping my mentality straight, thinking the right way and not getting down on myself,” Henggeler said.
Two other exciting young pieces of the roster are freshmen Ethan and Jacob Scott.
“Almost every day this summer, we came out and did something whether it was putting, working on the range or just playing,” Ethan Scott said.
The Scott brothers have played on the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour during the summer. Experience on that tour has largely pointed to success during the high school season.
“In the tournaments we play locally, you are still competing with guys around here, so you are still seeing the competition,” Jacob Scott said.
The Spoofhounds are scheduled to open the season on Thursday with a duel against Falls City at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
“That is just going to make our team better because you have so many vying for that top-5 position,” Ricks said. “They are going to have to come out and work to hold onto that position. You are not just going to be able to come out and play and call it good. They have to work on their short game, they have to focus on different parts of their game and that is exciting to have that.”