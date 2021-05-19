FARMINGTON, Mo. — All three Maryville golfers who competed in Monday and Tuesday’s MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship saw their scores improve from the first day to the second.
Trevin Cunningham salvaged what looked to be a disastrous first round. On his first nine holes — the back nine at Crown Pointe Golf Club — Cunningham shot a 48, but recovered with a 37 on his second nine.
Cunningham was in a tie for 28th after the first day, and continued his growth by improving two strokes on the second day to shoot an 83 and move into a tie for 26th.
Maryville freshmen Jacob and Ethan Scott each improved on Tuesday. Ethan shot a 94 on Monday, but improved five strokes to an 89 on Tuesday. Jacob had a 95 on Monday, but climbed six strokes to match his brother at 89 on Tuesday.
Ethan Scott’s two-day 183 earned him a tie for 56th and Jacob Scott’s 184 had him finish in a tie for 59th.
All three state qualifiers for Maryville will return next season along with the rest of the Spoofhound varsity lineup.
Father Tolton Catholic’s Christian Rischer won the tournament by eight strokes with a two-day total of 144.
Bishop LeBlond won the state championship as a team with a 625 — 46 strokes better than the next closest team.
The Eagles had four golfers finish in the top 10 and all five in the top 18. Jeffrey Johnston was tied fourth, Tim Johnston was sixth, Sam Schoeberl was tied for eighth along with St. Pius X’s James Dintino, Pat Johnston was tied for 10th and Davis Jungbluth was tied for 18th.