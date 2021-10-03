ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For Maryville coach Nicole McGinness and the Spoofhound fans in attendance, cracking a smile during the very intense district championship match was rare.
Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin had no such issues as the Spoofhound seniors were laughing with each other even when they were trailing 4-1 in the second set to Bishop LeBlond’s Emily Weddle and Peyton Netten.
“I don’t know if you noticed, we laugh a lot on the court,” Cullin said. “I think that this is very important for the attitude that we have when we play.”
The Spoofhound pairing kept those good vibes flowing all the way to the district title as they topped Netten and Weddle 7-5, 7-5 to win.
Last season, Cullin and Skidmore also advanced to the district championship, but fell to Netten and Emily Weddle’s older sister Libby Weddle in the championship. This season they wanted a second chance at that title.
“Besides state, this was the goal,” Cullin said, holding up her medal. “Getting a silver one of these was fun last year, but getting a gold one felt like an accomplishment.”
Maryville’s team rolled through their first two rounds of the tournament over LeBlond’s No. 2 team 6-2, 6-0, and Savannah’s No. 1 team, 6-2, 6-1.
Skidmore and Cullin fell behind in the opening set, but rallied late in the set with strong serving.
The second set was more of a struggle early on with LeBlond roaring out to a 3-0 lead and then a 4-1 lead.
“One thing I’ve learned about me and Arianne is that we don’t give up,” Cullin said. That is the biggest thing, and I feel like that is where we find our success and that is where it comes from. We are constantly talking to each other on the court, in between sets, everything. We are talking about the game. We are talking about our attitudes.”
Maryville bounced back by breaking Netten’s serve and pulling within one. LeBlond was within one point of winning the match at 5-4 after Weddle held her serve.
The Spoofhounds responded by breaking Netten’s serve once more and winning with Cullin and Skidmore each holding serve for the 7-5 victory.
“We had high expectations at the beginning of the season, I feel like me and Arianne executed,” Cullin said.
Skidmore and Cullin will be looking to advance to state for the second-straight year when they play in the sectional round next Friday or Saturday in St. Joseph.
“We faced a lot of obstacles this season, but coming out as district champs my first week back feels really good,” Skidmore said.
Athena Groumoutis, Jewl Galapin, Dakotah Haughey and Kloie Rouner each had their individual seasons end in districts.
“I’ve seen immense growth from all of my players,” McGinness said.
Maryville will play in team districts on Monday against Benton at St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m.