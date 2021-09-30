MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last Friday, the Spoofhounds were able to exercise some frustrations from a 1-3 start to the season with a 52-0 victory over Cameron in front of their home fans at the Hound Pound.
Now, Maryville (2-3; 2-1 MEC) will go on the road for the final time during the regular season this Friday when they take on Benton (1-4; 0-2 MEC) and look to spoil the Cardinals’ Homecoming.
With the strong showing against Cameron in the books, the Spoofhounds will be looking to put together another dominant showing against another struggling MEC team.
“We need to maintain our consistency,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “The message was that when you lose a heartbreaker at home 14-13 (against St. Pius X), you have to come out to practice ready to play. Now we need to figure out how we handle success. We played really well, and now we have to come out and have another good week of preparation.”
Benton has a win over Central (Kansas City) this season and played cross-town rival Lafayette to a tight 28-14 loss.
When Benton has had success this season, it has all revolved around running back Bishop Rush. Rush had two rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a score against Central in the 35-8 win two weeks ago. The week before against Lafayette, Rush scored both touchdowns.
“He’s a really, really good football player, isn’t he?,” Benton coach Kevin Keeton told the St. Joseph News-Press’ Brandon Zenner after the Central game on September 18. “It seems like each week (Bishop’s) finding different ways to help our team.”
Last week, the Spoofhounds established the rushing game behind an offensive line which has struggled at times. The Hounds ran for 366 yards against the Dragons and had 17 different players have rushing attempts.
“It didn’t matter what formation set we were in, whether we were running our traditional Wing-T type stuff or when we started to spread them out, I thought Connor (Drake) was protected well all night and that is a big thing for them when we have to throw,” Webb said of the offensive line. “I thought they played with better technique and executed much better.”
Senior running back Tyler Siemer got established early in the game with two touchdowns in support of this season’s leading rusher Caden Stoecklein. Adrian McGee flashed his explosiveness with three carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns. No ball carrier had more than four carries.
“We were able to make explosive plays when they were there and we got a lot of guys in the action,” Webb said. “… It was an exciting night.”
The passing game was also efficient with senior Connor Drake completing 3-of-6 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
“We just executed really well offensively, and defensively, we came out and when you look at statistics — to get a shutout is always hard,” Webb said. “I thought our defense did a really good job. I thought we tackled better. I thought our leverage was better from a horizontal standpoint.”
Even special teams got involved and freshman kicker Noah Bellamy bounced back from a missed extra point the week prior and made his first field goal attempt of the season.
“He is not any different than any other position,” Webb said. “He has his 1/11th to do. He is talented. He has got a good kick — I don’t care how old he is."
Maryville will be looking for its first winning streak of the season and to continue to build momentum going into next week’s Homecoming game against undefeated Lincoln College Prep.