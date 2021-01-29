The North Central Missouri College women’s basketball women’s basketball program is a program built on winners. Since 1998, the program has only had three losing seasons.
That winning culture is part of what made Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh a perfect fit for the program and why she committed to the Pirates during a visit to Trenton on Saturday, January 23.
“I just instantly fell in love with it,” Cassavaugh said of a previous visit to campus. “I didn’t realize how much I would like it until I went down there. It is like a family more than a college.
“The practice was just like ours. The girls took me in right away. I loved the campus and I just couldn’t be more proud of it.”
In Cassavaugh’s four seasons as a Spoofhound, she has been a major part of the rise of the program from a 7-18 team the year before she first put on the varsity uniform to being a state championship contender as a senior.
“I am so proud of her,” Maryville assistant coach Kelly Obley said. “I think that being a college athlete is one of the best things that someone can decide to do. So seeing her growth throughout these four years and knowing that her journey continues on after us, I just couldn’t be more excited and proud.”
Cassavaugh’s fit at Maryville has evolved over the years. As a freshman, she was the sixth man and counted on to be a top scorer and provide a spark off the bench. She joined the starting lineup full time as a sophomore and became one on the team’s top weapons playing alongside future Kansas State Wildcat Serena Sundell.
In the last two years, the Spoofhounds have added the talented class of Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler and Cassavaugh’s role has further evolved. She has become even more dangerous as a distributor with the added talent around her.
“I’m so happy for her,” Vierthaler said of Cassavaugh’s decision. “She deserves that.”
That experience of finding her role amongst talented teammates is one of the reason that Cassavaugh is such an exciting college prospect. The post player has shown a versatility and willingness to do whatever the team needs her to do to win.
“We’ve watched her play for several years,” Pirate coach Jenni Croy said. “… (I’ve) just liked seeing her grow as a player through the years and what she brings to the team — her ability to pass the ball, her ability to shoot the ball for her size that she has. We will graduate one of our big post players, so she can step into that position."
The Pirates have a proven track record of being able to develop players and send them to four-year universities. One recent example is Mound CIty’s Kendey Eaton, who is the second all-time leading scorer in Pirate history, and Bearcat fans will remember for a strong two-year run as a starting guard for Northwest Missouri State.
The Pirate lineup is stacked with area products. The freshman class which will be the leaders on the team when Cassavaugh gets to Trenton includes Braymer’s Jasmine Taylor, Trenton’s Maci Moore, Chillicothe’s Jordan Hibner, Princeton’s Jaelyn Thomas and Penney’s Nora Ford. Former Chillicothe star Kourtlyn Rounkles is a sophomore this season and was an All-American last season. Stanberry’s Lily Osborn and Chillicothe’s Kennedy Kieffer are also among the Pirate sophomores.
“I feel like she sees the floor really well and passes the ball really well,” Croy said of Cassavaugh’s fit with the team. “That will be to our advantage. We will have some girls who will return, and I feel like she will mesh well with what we have returning. I like how (Albrecht) puts her at the top of the key, and she is very calm with the ball in her hands and very confident with the ball in her hands as well. Just a smart kid on the floor, and that is what we are looking for.”
Cassavaugh also enters the program with some familiarity with Croy. Croy and Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht previously taught together at Trenton High School.
“Coach Croy is a great, great coach,” Cassavaugh said. “Coach Albrecht helped me set that up. I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Croy (Miller) was an All-American as a player at Pittsburg State in 1997 and was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the same class as another one of Cassavaugh’s coaches, Bob Sundell, who coached teams with Cassavaugh and his daughter Serena when they were younger.
Cassavaugh still has some unfinished business with the Spoofhounds this season, but is already looking forward to wearing that Pirate uniform.
“I’m just going to try to bring everything I can to help the team,” Cassavaugh said.