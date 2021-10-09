MARYVILLE, Mo. — With just over three minutes remaining in Friday night’s game, it appeared like ‘Hound Pound Magic’ was set to claim another victim as Maryville erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a 26-24 lead with 3:11 left.
Lincoln College Prep (7-0; No. 6 in Class 4) had other ideas though and the Blue Tigers, who had never beaten Maryville (3-4; 3-1 MEC) and never had a game closer than 39 points against Maryville, went on their best drive of the season.
The 81-yard drive started at their own 17-yard line and was capped by junior kicker Mohaimin Alwaely splitting the up-rights with a 19-yard field goal as time expired for the 27-26 win. After the game, Blue Tiger coach William Lowe took to Twitter and recalled the 69-26 loss in Maryville in 2017.
Lowe’s tweet reads in part: “5 years ago this scoreboard had us down 48-0 at the end of the FIRST quarter. One point short of the state record. I contemplated forfeiting at half due to safety. Tonight we got the WIN on the same field! Crazy things can be accomplished when you BELIEVE.”
The Spoofhounds played without starting center Elias Alarcon and leading rusher and top defensive back Caden Stoecklein as well as Stoecklein’s backup Adrian McGee. Maryville coach Matt Webb refused to use any of that as an excuse on Friday night though.
“That is not the story of this game,” Webb said. “The story of this game is that Coach Webb made some bad calls defensively when we had a chance to win. … We need to find a way to stop people when we have a chance on defense.”
The Hounds had several players in new spots with backup fullback Cooper Loe shifting to running back, Boston Hageman getting his first career start at safety, Brayden Buck playing center and Tyler Siemer playing three brand-new spots on offense.
“(The coaches) taught me three positions I’ve never played before in the span of an hour before the game,” Siemer said.
One of Siemer’s new experiences was throwing a pass in a game. The senior said the halfback pass is normally designed for Stoecklein and he had never practiced it, but down 24-20, the Spoofhounds called it and Siemer dropped a perfect pass into sophomore Delton Davis who made the catch in traffic for a 43-yard gain.
“Actually we’ve never practiced it — never one time — well, I haven’t anyway,” Siemer said. “Pretty much just got the ball, saw Del down there and he caught it. He is a great receiver and he went up and got it.”
From there, the final drive belonged to Loe. The junior carried it four-straight times and refused to be tackled on each carry. He ran for 14 yards, four yards, 13 yards and then into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown with 3:11 left.
“I’m still just trying to prove a point every single play and every single chance I get to get the ball,” Loe said.
Maryville drew Lincoln Prep offsides on the extra point, and lined up to go for two to put the game out of reach of a field goal, but the snap was fumbled and Maryville was stuck with a 2-point lead.
Fumbles haunted the Spoofhounds in the middle of the game as Maryville scored touchdowns on its second and third drives of the game, and then its last two drives, but had fumbles and penalties derailing the middle portion of the game.
“That high-powered team came in here and we probably held them to one of the lowest-scoring games they’ve had,” Maryville quarterback Connor Drake said. “Our defense did amazing. Offensively, we just came up a couple plays short.”
Loe finished with 12 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Drake had 63 yards passing with a touchdown to Siemer and also ran one in.
Maryville now prepares for the Highway 71 Showdown next week with Savannah (3-4) at the Hound Pound. Maryville has won 10-straight games in the series going back to 2011.
“I think we need to come out, play like we can play and make a statement coming back from this loss,” Siemer said.
Spire Injury
Senior captain and All-State linebacker Drew Spire was taken off the field on a stretcher with 80 seconds left in the game, but Webb tweeted out a positive update a couple hours after the game.
"Tough one point loss tonight but the best news is #8 just walked out of the hospital and results came back good. Thank God for Paul Snow, Doc Harr and our EMT staff. Best in the biz. #SpoofhoundPride"