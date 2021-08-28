MARYVILLE, Mo. — The bright side for Maryville is that they won’t have to deal with Dylan Hair and the Blair Oaks Falcons again this season.
The junior quarterback and his team have been a thorn in Maryville’s side the last several years, but with Maryville (0-1) moving to Class 2 this season and Blair Oaks (1-0) staying in Class 3, the Spoofhounds won’t have to deal with a postseason rematch of Friday night’s 40-6 Falcon victory.
Hair didn’t put up the video-game like numbers that he had in last year’s state championship game, but he didn’t have to as his defense rose to the occasion and held Maryville to just six points.
“It was really good especially when you are starting six sophomores and a freshman on defense,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “We have no seniors on our defensive side of the ball, we only have four seniors on our offensive side of the ball, so we knew there were going to be some bumps and bruises along the way, but we got resiliency.”
The defenses owned the first quarter with Maryville’s Kort Watkins sacking Hair to derail the Falcons’ first possession and Blair Oaks’ Cole Peters returning the favor on the Spoofhounds next drive to force a punt.
Maryville forced a 3-and-out and then drove deep into Falcon territory before another sack forced another punt. The Falcons have a completely new front seven this year, but Maryville struggled to keep them out of Connor Drake’s lap all night.
“Their defense, they know us really well and they got to see that film all year,” Drake said. “They were really well prepared and we just didn’t move the ball that well on offense.”
The Spoofhound defense appeared to have another stop on a third-and-5 on the next drive, but a personal foul resulted in Falcon first down. That sparked a 15-play drive which included two more penalties and ended in the Falcons’ first points and a 6-0 lead.
“I’m very disappointed that we didn’t win the football game,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Too many mistakes when you play a good opponent. Too many penalties, costly penalties, too many costly penalties. We talk about ‘good teams don’t beat themselves.’”
After Maryville punted again, Hair took a first-and-15 play 53 yards and set up his own 1-yard score for a 14-0 lead with 3:24 left in the half.
“He is a cog in our wheel,” LePage said of Hair. “He makes our offense go, but I’m really proud of the way the other guys play around him. We had some receivers drop the ball tonight. That is not our kind of football. We start making those plays and you’ll see even bigger nights out of Dylan.”
That is where the lead stayed at halftime.
On the first play of scrimmage of the second half, Maryville got right back in the game as Tyler Siemer sprinted 67 yards for a touchdown to pull within 14-6.
“He played extremely hard,” Webb said. “He is one of those guys we are going to see make a lot of plays on both sides of the ball. Excellent young man —he is playing two new positions. He moved in as a junior and I’m really proud of him.”
Siemer finished the game with 12 carries for 151 yards.
“Our O-line blocked really good tonight on a bunch of plays,” Siemer said. “On a bunch of plays, they tried and they did really good. I think we did a lot of things wrong that we can fix. We have a lot to work on. We can improve in a lot of ways. Week 2 is going to be fun and I’m excited for it.”
The Hound defense forced a 3-and-out, but Maryville fumbled the first play of the ensuing drive which gave Blair Oaks a short field and Hair made them pay with a 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6 for a 20-6 lead.
“We got to take care of the football,” Webb said.
Maryville had a long drive on the next possession fueled by hard running by junior Adrian McGee, but the Hounds ended up turning it over on downs.
“Siemer and Adrian both, they stepped up,” Drake said.
Another Maryville personal foul set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Hair with 11:23 left in the game to make the lead 27-6.
“Very fast, very shifty, quick, elusive — all the things that a good player has,” Siemer said of Hair. “It is hard to stop, almost impossible. He is a really good football player.”
The Spoofhounds fumbled again on the next possession and Hair scored from 17 yards out this time. The Blair Oaks second-string added another late score for the final margin.
The Spoofhounds are back in action next week in Harrisonville. Harrisonville (1-0) won 38-37 on Friday night over Wayne Hills (New Jersey).
“We will come out next week and try to play better,” Webb said. “That is the goal this week. This isn’t certainly anything you just wash and put under the rug. We have to make a lot of improvement between Week 1 and Week 2.”