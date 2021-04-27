MARYVILLE, Mo. — Beating a good team three times in a season is a difficult challenge, but Maryville nearly managed that on Monday before losing to Benton 6-4 in 10 innings at the Hound Pound.
“Three really good games, I’m pretty sure they were all decided by four runs total,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “They have all been super close. They fight to the end, just like we do. It is tough. We just came up short in this one.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with three unearned runs and Maryville senior Trey Houchin battling his control.
With the 3-0 deficit, the bases loaded and two outs; Plackemeier turned to sophomore Cooper Loe to get out of the inning. Loe needed just one pitch to get out of the frame as he drew a ground out to shortstop Connor Drake on his first pitch.
Pitch efficiency was a big deal for the entire game. Loe threw just 87 pitches and got through 8 1/3 innings. While Houchin had allowed four walks and Benton gave up nine as a team, Loe surrendered just one.
“I finished that inning and threw the next inning with four pitches and it was going pretty well,” Loe said. “You never go into a game thinking that you are going to throw eight innings or even go into the 10th inning. It is a long game for everyone, but you just have to go right after hitters and not give them any confidence going in there. You just have to stay on them with your foot on their neck and try to get them out quick.”
The Spoofhound offense got the team back into the game with two runs in the second inning. Drake drove in the tying run in the bottom of the third.
From there, the story offensively was missed opportunities as the Hounds stranded 13 baserunners.
“We were one pitch away the whole game,” Loe said.
Meanwhile, Loe was completely shutting the Benton offense. He faced 10 batters and recorded 10 outs until the sixth inning when he worked out of a bases loaded situation.
It appeared that Maryville would deliver the walk-off win before extra innings were needed in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out. Benton’s Dylan Luppold buckled down once more for a pair of strikeouts to force extra innings.
“We need to execute bunts, and just hit,” Plackemeier said. “Situational hitting.”
Benton finally got on the scoreboard again in the top of the ninth on a throwing error on a stolen base attempt with two outs allowed the go-ahead run to score. Maryville catcher Kade Wilmes was stellar all night behind the plate and Plackemeier approved of his catcher being aggressive for the out.
“We wanted him to get him,” Plackemeier said. “A good throw would have got him.”
The Spoofhounds were down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth with Connor Weiss on third, but Houchin came through with a double to the wall in left-center.
“That was huge for his confidence,” Plackemeier said of Houchin. “He has been coming around.”
After Drake walked and Houchin advanced to third, Luppold got out of the inning with a fielder’s choice.
Loe started the 10th inning with a strikeout, but back-to-back errors put runners on the corners with one out. Luppold grounded out to Drake, but plated the go-ahead run.
A strange play where the ball appeared to glance off the handle of a Cardinal bat and go to the backstop for a foul ball gave Benton its sixth run. Wilmes was waiting for the umpire to hand him a new ball, but he refused.
Benton manager Johnny Coy was the first to realize what was happening and finally told his runner at third to go home. The run crossed the plate with no play as Wilmes chased down the ball before any additional runs scored.
Maryville’s coaching staff argued the call, but to no avail as the home-plate umpire’s call stood.
Loe stuck out the next batter, but the damage was done and Maryville faced a two-run deficit. This time, they had no answer and Benton escaped Maryville with a 6-4 win.
“It is hard to beat a team three times and all those games have been close,” Loe said.
“We had a lot of chances to win that game, but we did not come out on top.”
Loe finished the game with 8 1/3 innings, six hits, three unearned runs, four strikeouts, six hits and a walk. The Hounds committed four errors in the game.
“He pitched his butt off,” Plackemeier said. “He did great. He did everything we asked him to do. We just couldn’t get the hit behind him.”
The Hounds now prepare for the Chillicothe Tournament this weekend. They will face Kirksville in the first round at 4 p.m., on Friday.