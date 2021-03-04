MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sophomore Rylee Vierthaler called the 2020-2021 Maryville basketball season “not successful” briefly following Thursday's season-ending 45-40 loss to Benton in the Class 4, District 16 championship game.
She quickly corrected herself and explained that this was a successful season in many ways, but the fact that thought can even be said speaks to the drastic culture shift that has happened to Spoofhound basketball the last four seasons with Serena Sundell as the program's captain.
“That is the biggest (takeaway): her hard work,” Vierthaler said. “She puts in so much time and it just carries over and makes everyone else want to put in time, get better and help the team. I think she has really led with that.”
After Sundell's first game in a varsity jersey in 2017 — 44-34 loss to Jefferson — coach Quentin Albrecht explained to the Forum what he hoped would happen over the next few seasons of Spoofhound basketball.
“We want to get into the position that Jefferson is at,” Albrecht said in 2017. “When Jefferson steps on the floor, people expect them to win. That is the kind of expectation that we are trying to set for our girls and more importantly the expectation that we want them to set for themselves.”
That expectation has been set. That is what causes a player like Vierthaler to say a 22-2 season can be “not successful.” It is what causes non-seniors like Anastyn Pettlon, Lauren Cullin and Vierthaler to sit in the locker room comforting the state's best basketball player after her high school career ends.
That is why Sundell knows that the program she is leaving is a different program than the one she got to four years ago.
“Things aren't going to be handed to you,” Sundell said. “You can't wish things into existence. You have to come in, you have to do extra work outside of practice and outside of the time that coaches have planned out.”
“... I take pride in that, but I also think that like you said, they have that drive in themselves too. They want to get better. You can see that. There are days that I want to go home, and they want to stay. They have that themselves too.”
The younger girls credit that mentality to Sundell and her leadership.
“This offseason we are just going to focus on putting in the work like Serena and everyone else have shown us,” Vierthaler said. “That is what you have to do to be great. We are going to put in the work and try to take after them.”
In Friday's game, the Spoofhounds were dealt a harsh reality that perennial winners have to deal with. Sometimes the best team doesn't win.
Sometimes the shots fall on one end and not the other, sometimes the whistles blow on one end and not the other. Millions of little things make up a basketball game and all that work ethic does is try to put you in position to overcome that, but sometimes it just doesn't go your way.
“These girls girls had a lot of dreams that just kind of got crushed and stomped on, but they have to learn to handle failure,” Albrecht said.” Failure is something that you are going to see in life as you go on and you have to be able to handle it. During the good times everything is great. Now when times are tough, they just have to hold their heads high. Hopefully in a few days, the sting will go away and they will look back on their season and realize that what they accomplished was really remarkable.”
The Cardinals (13-9) lost to Maryville by double figures twice this season, but on Thursday, their shots were falling and Maryville's weren't.
“They came out on fire,” Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh said. “I really wasn't expecting that. Everything they just chucked up went in. It just felt like nothing was falling for us. I feel like we got in our own heads a little bit, started forcing stuff, got a little shaken and let the refs get into our minds. Everything just started getting into it.”
Benton opened up a 24-14 lead in the second quarter, but Maryville answered. The Hounds fought through the physical defense of the Cardinals for 8-straight points — four by Sundell and four by Vierthaler. Benton ended the half with a basket to go up 26-22 at the half.
The Cardinals went back up by six to begin the third quarter, but Sundell answered with seven points in a 12-6 Spoofhound run to knot the game at 34-34 following a Vierthaler 3-pointer.
Benton went in front 40-34 early in the fourth quarter, but Maryville rallied again with a pair of free throws by Sundell and a basket by Cullin off a Sundell assist to pull within 40-38.
With the game in the balance, Benton further into its physical game plan with Sundell. They had been consistently knocking the Spoofhound star to the ground the entire game anytime she drove, but that got turned to another level in the final four minutes.
“It really wasn't me,” Cassavaugh said. “I wasn't going to the basket. Serena was taking the hits. I just told her to keep doing it. It is going to hurt going in there, but that is how we are going to win. We have to get to the foul line.”
Sundell kept that aggressive driving mindset, but her aggression didn't guarantee baskets especially if she was on the floor before she got to the paint. There were some fouls called late in the game, but Maryville could not capitalize — missing three 1-and-1 chances with Sundell missing one and Vierthaler missing two.
“Unfortunately, the ball wasn't finding the bottom of the net for us tonight,” Albrecht said.
Benton also missed free throws late, but with 56 seconds left, Kianna Herrea made the two biggest ones of the game to turn the 40-38 lead into 42-38.
Sundell had two drives in the final minute where she appeared to have a path to the basket, but was pushed to the ground on the first one and a jump-ball was called, and was swung down to the floor on the second and the ball was given to Benton.
The game wraps the Spoofhound careers of both Sundell and Cassavaugh. The duo which has meant so much to Maryville will go its separate ways with Sundell's career taking her to Kansas State University and Cassavaugh's journey leading her to North Central Missouri College.
“I have never ever played a basketball game in my life without Serena ever,” Cassavaugh said. “Since I was 8 to now, I have never played a game without her. … We completely changed this place and I hope it continues to change going forward. I don't think anyone will ever forget what we did.”
Sometimes great programs don't win the final game of the season.
The Spoofhounds were not what anyone on the outside would consider a 'great' program when Sundell stepped on to the floor for the opening tip against Jefferson four years ago. As she walked off the floor for the final time in her Spoofhound jersey, she leaves a greater program than anyone could have imagined four years in Conception.
“I'm just grateful that we were able to come in and make such a big mark on the program and inspire the younger girls to come out and play basketball and continue what we have started here,” Sundell said.
“... This team, these coaches, just the family that we created here — it will always be with me for sure. I will always think back and for the rest of my life I will have this in my memory and I am so grateful for that.”