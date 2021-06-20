CLARINDA, Iowa — Adam Becker hadn’t gotten to play in a competitive baseball game in nearly two years, but on Friday night he picked up his first win on the mound over that span.
The Northwest Missouri State pitcher and former Maryville Spoofhound is playing this summer for the Clarinda A’s (14-3) in the MINK League. He threw two innings in relief on Friday night against the Omaha Red Raiders in a 9-6 victory.
“Taking two years off, that it is a really long break,” Becker said. “Just to get out here, pitch again and get back to normal is pretty exciting.”
Becker had been dealing with a shoulder injury in the early portions of the year. He had one start in May before being shut down with injury, Friday’s relief appearance was his return to the lineup.
“It feels good,” Becker said. “… It really feels good to get out there and throw strikes again.”
Becker came into the game in with Clarinda trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning. The right-hander got off to a strong start with a strikeout and flyout, but surrendered a 2-out walk and a 2-run homer to South Dakota State’s Thatcher Kozal.
The A’s kept Becker in the game for the seventh inning after the team rallied for three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Becker bounced back by working around a leadoff walk with 3-straight outs in the top of the seventh inning.
“Giving up the home run took down the confidence a little bit, but having that second inning and putting up a zero really boosts my confidence and helped my ERA come down a little bit,” Becker said with a laugh.
Clarinda added one run in the bottom of the seventh to put Becker in line for the win. The A’s added two insurance runs in the eighth and Cameron Hood picked up the 6-out save.
Becker now is able to turn his attention to the rest of the season now that he is healthy again. He will be a redshirt freshman next season for the Bearcats. He is hoping to keep finding success doing the summer and translate that success to Northwest.
“I really just log some innings and show my college coach that I can throw some innings, I can put zeros on the board and hold opponents’ scores down,” Becker said.