CLARINDA, Iowa — The 2021 season has been very good to the Clarinda A's who put the finishing touches on a 37-5 regular season and 32-4 MINK season on Saturday night in Clarinda with a 14-6 win over the Chillicothe Mudcats.
“I am just really thankful to be on a team with this much talent,” Northwest Missouri State and Clarinda A's pitcher Adam Becker said. “There are a lot of D-1 players and a lot of guys who know a lot more than I do, so I am just trying to pick up as much as I can, and apply it to my mechanics and what I do.”
The A's are stacked with Division-I talent this season and manager Ryan Eberly has been impressed with how quickly players from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast have come together this year.
“It has been a great surprise,” Eberly said. “You've got guys who come in from all over the country and they bonded real quick together, they pull for each other, and it is a different person each night stepping up. There are no egos on the team. It is really fun to be around this group of kids.”
On Saturday night though, it was one of the A's local players who got the ball to begin the game against the Mudcats. Maryville graduate and Northwest Missouri State pitcher Becker got the start after primarily working in relief this season.
“Adam has done a good job for us,” Eberly said. “He has come in and thrown when he has been asked to. He has gone in and competed. That is the biggest word: compete.”
Eberly, who has grown up around the A's organization with the field at Clarinda Municipal Stadium bearing his family's name, loves seeing the local products find success with Clarinda.
“That is what our program has always strived for: to get the local kids from around the area who want to come up here to compete and try to see how good they are and to see how they can raise their level,” Eberly said. “As a kid who grew up in the program playing and doing that, you learn a lot and you really build confidence as you continue to progress.”
Becker took advantage of his opportunity with just one run allowed on two hits in his four innings of work.
“If you throw strikes and don't give extra outs, you have a chance to win every night,” Eberly said.
Chillicothe opened the scoring in the top of the second with a 2-out single driving in a run against Becker. Clarinda answered in the bottom of the third with Isaiah Marquez, a Long Beach State player, driving a 2-run homer over the left-field fence.
Becker maintained that 2-1 lead through four innings despite battling his command in the fourth with 4-pitch walk and a hit batter to lead off the inning. After a mound visit, Becker settled down and drew a pair of ground balls including a double-play to keep the Mudcats from tying the game.
“Adam has had some trouble in his shoulder a little bit, so he had to take a step back from early on,” Eberly said. “Now he is getting back into building up.”
Chillicothe did plate an unearned run in the fifth off of reliever Alex Walton to tie the game at 2-2. Again, Clarinda answered in the following inning.
Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College's Jeff Clarke gave the A's the big hit with a 2-run single as Clarinda added four for a 6-2 lead after six innings.
The back-and-forth game continued with three runs in the seventh and one in the top of the eighth for Chillicothe to tie the game again.
Clarinda put the game away in the bottom of the eighth with eight runs. The loudest of the swings came on a 3-run homer by Taylan Mullins-Ohm.
“That is one thing about this team that is kind of unique,” Eberly said. “They have always answered everyone's run this year. It might be immediately or it might be down the road, but they always answer.”
Clarinda now prepares for the MINK playoffs. With the best record in the league, they get a bye on Monday before hosting the winner of St. Joseph and Chillicothe on Tuesday at 7 p.m..
“It has been a really fun summer so far, so I really hope we can continue it one more week,” Becker said.
The A's won the division by 14 games this season, but despite the dominant regular season, Eberly knows anything can happen in the playoffs.
“That is the ultimate goal: to win the league,” Eberly said. “We've put ourselves in that position. Baseball is a funny game, so you have to go out and, like I said, not give outs away, take opportunities to score and make sure you cash in.”