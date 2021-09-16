ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The preseason prognostications for the MIAA this season have already been flipped on their head throughout much of the conference with projected top-3 teams Central Missouri and Fort Hays State starting their seasons 0-2.
“We are all basing things on what happened two years ago and so much has changed,” Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright said. “Rosters have changed. Systems have changed. Until you start to see the dust settle a little bit there is going to be a little bit of this. There are new coaches in the league and we all have to figure out what everybody's got.”
The Mules’ struggles don't mean that the Bearcats (1-0) are taking their Week 3 trip to Warrensburg any less seriously though, especially after having to sit through a unusual Week 2 bye after the game against Lincoln was canceled.
“I think probably the biggest challenge has been — we went a year where we didn't play, have the start of the season, go to play, everyone is ready to rock and roll, and then didn't get to play,” Wright said.
Central Missouri's offense was a major storyline in the MIAA going into the season with the team replacing All-American Brook Bolles at quarterback, but after two weeks, what the Bearcats will be facing on Saturday is even more of a mystery.
“Schematically, not a ton,” Wright answered when asked what was different about the Mule offense this year. “It looks like a lot of new guys are playing in the system. They lost a lot of offense from 2019 obviously starting with the quarterback, but the receiving corps as well as the tight end position were key ingredients to their success in '19. It is going to take them some time to figure that piece out.”
Senior quarterback Kyle Bradley started the first two games for the Mules and has struggled with 26-of-46 passing, 327 yard yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the games against Pittsburg State and Washburn.
In the Washburn game, junior Logan Twehous got into the game and completed 10-of-21 passes for 67 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also ran the ball six times for 33 yards.
Twehous began his career at Washburn and had two starts in 2017 before transferring to Central Missouri. Wright says that the Bearcats will have to be prepared for both Bradley and Twehous.
“We are going to obviously prepare for both,” Wright said. “Anytime a coach is making the decision to do that in the middle of a football game, it is telling me that all cards are on the table. They are similar, yet different. They've got a bit of a different flair as far as how they play the game, but it is not going to — unless they decide to change something dramatically going into this week, I don't think that the structure of their offense will change exponentially.”
The most experienced group for the Mules is their running back room with Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson.
Both backs have been held in check so far this season with 24 carries for 85 yards for Turner and 22 carries for 47 yards for Wilkerson. Neither has found the end zone yet this season on the ground.
“Their backs are kind of their go-guys right now, just because that is where they have their experience back,” Wright said.
The Mules have spread the ball out in the passing game with Cameron Saunders having 91 receiving yards while Trevor Twehous has 87 and Drew Slager has 84.
Defensively, the Mules have struggled against Pittsburg State and Washburn as well, giving up an average of 32 points a game.
Defensive tackle Chima Dunga has been very disruptive for Central Missouri so far with 15 tackles and three tackles for loss through two games.
Northwest offensive tackle Tanner Owen says his unit is focused on growth in their second game and referenced nerves as part of the reason for some mistakes up front against Fort Hays State.
“We have a long way to go up front and really everywhere else,” Owen said. “But up front, we have to be way more physical than we were. Our goal on the offensive line is to be the most physical offensive line. I do not think that we showed that Week 1.”
The game in Warrensburg is set for a 1 p.m., kickoff on Saturday. It is Military Appreciation Day for the Mules as well.
“As long as us big guys up front do our job, stay on track and do what we've been taught — everything will work out,” Owen said.