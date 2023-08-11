MARYVILLE, Mo. — After last season, Northwest Missouri State football coach Rich Wright had very honest conversations with each of his offensive linemen. The message, by all accounts, was a fairly simple one — the strides the offense makes this coming year are going to start in the trenches.
“Coach Wright had a heart-to-heart with everyone on the offensive line,” Northwest left tackle Andrew Theobald recounted Wright’s message. “If we want to be successful, it is going to have to be behind y’all. … It just clicked all of a sudden as a unit. If we say our goals are winning a national championship, winning conference and all that stuff, it starts with us. What I like about this group is that we all really took that to heart and it just has to start with us.”
Evidence of the group taking the message to heart is the work they’ve done together as a unit this offseason when coaches aren’t even allowed to be around the players. Bearcat center Ewan Mills says that hasn’t prevented his group from getting together and getting sharper as a unit.
“Coach Wright, during our exit meetings, brought each and every one of us in,” Mills said. “Not all together, but individually and just kinda talked about our ups and downs, and what we needed to improve on, and the leadership aspect — everyone needs to be a leader. Ever since that, us as an O-line, we’ve been together every Monday, Tuessday and Thursday either doing drills or running through plays to make sure we are on the same track. I believe that we are all coming together as close as a family this year.”
For Mills, the challenge is filling some big shoes in the middle of the Northwest offensive line following the graduation and departure of Mitch Goff, who had a year of potential eligibility left, but retired from football. Mills started at guard last season as a freshman, but was recruited as a center and has shifted back into that role.
“My (true) freshman year, I came in as a center and I got a lot of quality reps against a lot of really, really good guys on scout team including Sam Roberts, Zach Howard and Elijah Green,” Mills said. “I dedicate my improvement to those guys helping me out because even though I was getting my butt kicked on scout team — it really taught me how to use my feet and my hands and just play on a higher level.”
While replacing the leadership of Goff will be a key for the group, Theobald has noticed the sheer athleticism that Mills provides from the center position and believes that is something that the team will utilize as the season moves on.
“As much as Mitch was athletic and just physical, I think Ewan is even more athletic than Mitch is,” Theobald said. “When you get him on the edge and pulling around, it is going to be fun to watch.”
Theobald is joined at tackle by Derec Weyer. The bookends of the offensive line were both first-year starters a season ago and offer a lot of size at tackle with Weyer standing 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds while Theobald is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.
“Derec Weyer, our right tackle, he’s a frickin’ mauler,” Theobald said.
For Theobald, he joined the Bearcat program last season after transferring from Tusculum and immediately earned the starting spot on an offensive line with four new starters. Theobald entered the transfer portal when Northwest was still in the playoffs so the Bearcats were late to recruit him and Theobald didn’t like that at first until Wright explained why.
“I was actually about to commit to Mankato (Minnesota State) then coach (Roberto) Davis, our running back coach, hit me up,” Theobald said. “He was like, you should come down for a Sunday afternoon trip. I was in St. Louis at the time and I said, ‘why not?’ As soon as I came here, I talked to Coach Wright and I said, ‘Hey, I’ve been in the portal for a couple months, why are you just hitting me up now?’ He said that he doesn’t owe me anything, and he owes everything to his players that he is currently coaching. That really stuck with me. He is going to have his players’ backs and I like that. That is the kinda guy I want to play for.”
He believes a full offseason in the system has him set up to make the final year of his college experience the best one, but also can’t believe it’s almost over.
“I’ve been playing football for so long and it is weird to see the definitive end of college football,” Theobald said.
The guard position is where the Bearcats will have a new starter with Mills shifting over, but the team returns a starter at left guard with sophomore Wes Merriman at one spot. The 6-foot-2, 287 pounder from Monett impressed with his mind as a redshirt freshman last season.
“I’d like to take credit because I like to think I’m a smart football player, but that dude — he tells me what to do half the time,” Theobald said with a laugh. “It always helps to play next to a smart player and that is the great thing about having everyone back — we understand the offense, we understand the check calls, we understand basically every situation we get thrown into.”
The other starting guard spot will likely come to junior Jake Winslow and redshirt freshman Harrison Merriman — Wes’ younger brother.
Northwest opens the season on Thursday, August 31, in Joplin against Missouri Southern.
“I’m freaking stoked about it,” Theobald said. “It is tough to replace a guy like Mitch, but with everyone coming back, we don’t have to rely on one guy to lead us. We are all relying on each other and it is a really cool thing to see.
“Everyone is bought in and it is going to be fun. … As a team, there is only one goal, I mean there is a reason we brought back the green helmets, right?”