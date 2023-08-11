22-11-17 NWFB TheoDewhirst (1).jpg
Northwest offensive linemen Ewan Mills (51) and Andrew Theobald celebrate Ryan Dewhirst's (87) touchdown against Emporia State last season.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After last season, Northwest Missouri State football coach Rich Wright had very honest conversations with each of his offensive linemen. The message, by all accounts, was a fairly simple one — the strides the offense makes this coming year are going to start in the trenches.

“Coach Wright had a heart-to-heart with everyone on the offensive line,” Northwest left tackle Andrew Theobald recounted Wright’s message. “If we want to be successful, it is going to have to be behind y’all. … It just clicked all of a sudden as a unit. If we say our goals are winning a national championship, winning conference and all that stuff, it starts with us. What I like about this group is that we all really took that to heart and it just has to start with us.”

