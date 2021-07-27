SAVANNAH, Mo. — Spoofhound golf coach Brenda Ricks has been an advocate for the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour for years. The program, run by St. Joseph Country Club pro Mike Habermehl, plays at all the major courses in northwest Missouri that the high school teams play at during their seasons.
However with both her boys and girls teams very young and excited to play during the summer, Ricks upped her own commitment to the Junior Tour this offseason and began driving a school van to events each Monday to help golfers play in the event. That strategy has paid off with Maryville players helping to fill the tournaments each week.
The age 9-18 golfers played at their eighth different course on Monday with the regular-season finale at Duncan Hills Golf Course in Savannah.
Maryville’s high-school aged golfers had enough participants on Monday to put up team scores in both the boys and and girls division if that had been an option.
For the boys; Marcus Henggeler, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott, Jack Dinsdale, Noah Bellamy and Matthew Walter all made the trip to Savannah.
“I think it makes a huge impact,” Dinsdale said. “It gets you ready for high school, gets you ready for competition and just gets you in the feel of things.”
On the girls’ side; Cailyn Auffert, Brinley Conn, Casey Phillips, Alana Crawford and Lauren Jaster represented the Spoofhound sophomore class. Jaster withdrew after 13 holes as she is working her way back from a broken foot and Ricks doesn’t want to risk not having the returning state qualifier to begin the Spoofhounds’ season.
Auffert, the Spoofhound girls’ other returner from state, continued her strong play on the Junior Tour by winning her 14-15 age division by an impressive 13 strokes. Auffert had the second-highest girls score in the entire tournament, only behind Savannah’s Mollee Olswaka and her 91 on her home course in the 16-18 age group.
“I was pretty happy with it, because this is kind of a hard course — it has some weird holes,” Auffert said. “I am doing better than I have the last few times so I was overall happy with it.”
Auffert was excited to see so many of her teammates join her in Savannah as well. Last season, Maryville had a class of 10 freshmen.
Many of those locked much golf experience at all, but they improved dramatically throughout the year. Now, they have worked to improve throughout the offseason.
“It just makes me feel better having everyone here,” Auffert said.
Conn was battling for the fifth varsity spot at the end of last season, but has played in four Junior Tour events this offseason and has seen her game improve. She finished fourth in her division on Monday.
“Last season was my first time ever playing golf,” Conn said. “I am definitely more confident in what I am doing and the rules of the game in general. I feel like I know what I am doing more.”
For the boys, Dinsdale flashed some of the talent that has Ricks very excited about the incoming freshman. Dinsdale shot an 81 to finish tied for second in the boys’ 14-15 division.
“I felt like my putter was pretty strong,” Dinsdale said. “Everything just felt like it was clicking.”
Dinsdale has enjoyed playing the Junior Tour this season and testing himself against the golfers he will compete with next spring.
“It is just good competition,” Dinsdale said.
He also wants to continue improving all the way up until the spring.
“I’ve seen huge growth,” Dinsdale said. “… I want to work on my driver — and then my short game, you can never stop practicing that.”
Jacob Scott finished one stroke behind his future teammate in fourth place with an 82.
The Junior Tour wraps up next Monday at St. Joseph Country Club with the Tour Championship. The event is an invitational tournament for the top performers on the Junior Tour this season. The field will be announced later this week.
“I’m excited,” Auffert said. “I’m glad to be a part of it and it helps a lot.”