MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds opened their golf season on Monday with 12 teams from northwest Missouri playing in the Maryville Best-Ball Tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Returning state qualifier Cailyn Auffert finished second out of 55 golfers in the tournament with a 94. Benton’s Jaida Cox won the tournament with a 90.
Auffert played all summer in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour, but was excited to begin her second season as a Spoofhound golfer.
“I was pretty happy with my front nine score, but my back nine could have been a little better,” Auffert said as she had a 44 on the front and a 50 on the back.
The opening tournament of the season was an 18-hole tournament, like all tournaments that the Spoofhounds will play in this season, but the twist was that it was a best-ball format so the players got to pair up with a teammate.
“Just the fact that they get to play with a friend in a tournament, that is nice,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “I’ve been tempted to change the format just to a regular golf tournament, but this lets the coaches bring six so if there is one that is questionable and they are trying to figure out who goes where — this is a good place to do that.
“I would actually love to see us go like Iowa and play six varsity and drop two scores. I just think that these sports are all about getting them in competition. Five is not very many when you think about being five on a team. You have five basketball players, but they switch in and out. Well, you don’t get to switch in and out in golf. I’d like to see more get to play.”
Auffert chose Maggie Webb to play with. Webb shot a 137 and finished tied for 33rd.
“I haven’t actually played with Maggie before in a tournament, so it was my first time and I liked it a lot,” Auffert said.
Lauren Jaster was also a state qualifier last season and is working her way back from an injury that limited her summer golfing. Despite that, Jaster was able to shoot a 113 and finished tied for 14th.
“I heard them saying that they were chipping and putting well,” Ricks said. “Lauren said that saved her because her drives were so bad. But after she got that drive out of the way, that was what was saving her was her short game. That is what is going to save these girls. I know they love to get good drives, but that is not where it is at.”
Jaster played with Brinley Conn who finished tied for 31st with a 133.
Casey Phillips and Alana Crawford teamed up to form the Spoofhounds’ other team. Both Crawford and Phillips played in the Junior Tour this summer.
Phillips tied for 18th with a 117.
“There is still room for improving, but I felt pretty good with my outcome,” Phillips said.
Crawford shot a 142 to take 42nd. The two players complemented each other well to record a best-ball score of 108 which was second among the Hounds with Auffert and Webb carding a 94.
“I think we played pretty good,” Phillips said. “Playing with each other, I feel like our attitude stays more positive.”
Maryville finished fourth as a team as East Atchison won the tournament followed by East Buchanan and Benton.
“I can tell everyone is improving a lot just from scores of last year and I just didn’t know what to expect so I thought we did good,” Auffert said.
Ricks was happy with how her team started the season considering they are all sophomores this year.
“That’s critical that they get this between their ears to just go to the next shot,” Ricks said. “Cailyn Auffert is awesome at that. She hits a bad shot, she goes to the next one, and she doesn’t let that shot bother her. I’m hoping they all work and get into that.”
The Spoofhounds will have a match with Cameron on Wednesday at Mozingo Lake.