MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mozingo Lake Recreation Park welcomed 36 youth golfers on Saturday for a junior tournament benefiting the Folds of Honor. Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert and Colin Hoffmann each won their age divisions.
The Folds of Honor is an organization which supports families of fallen American soldiers.
The event came a day after Mozingo hosted a tournament to benefit the Cameron Veterans Home.
In the junior tournament, Auffert was able to win the girls 14-15 age group by posting an 83 while Tarkio’s Alex Barnett was second with a 87.
The other winners of the girls’ division were Holt’s Hailey Parker with an 89 in the 16-18 division, Savannah’s Alayna Pargas with a 9-hole 45 in the 12-13 division and Kansas City’s Betsy Mitchell with a 32 in the 10-11 division.
In the boys’ side of the tournament, the 14-15 age division proved the most competitive with Blue Springs’ Peyton Smith winning with a 69. Maryville’s Jacob Scott had a 70 while Cameron’s Brady Stice had a 72, Maryville’s Ethan Scott had a 76 and Linn’s Britt Winslow had a 78.
In the boys 10-11 division, Hoffmann won with a 34 while Maryville’s Charles Jordan was second with a 46.
Shenandoah’s Tate Scamman won the 8-9 boys division with a 48 while Maryville’s Brice Hall was second with a 51.
In the 12-13 boys division, Gallatin’s Jack Donovan was first with a 35 and Shawnee’s Devin Murrell finished second by shooting a 37.