KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Normally, ‘all-county’ and ‘all-area’ teams are reserved for the award section of the Maryville Forum’s sports pages, but the Northwest Force has made its own squad of some of the best young softball players in the area.
The Force have lived up to their name so far this summer with a 8-3-1 record. In this weekend’s Under Armour Championship Series in Kansas City, local players on the 14-and-under team included Maryville’s Emma Sprague and Ella Schulte along with Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins, Delaney Wolf, Kali Redden and Brylie Angle.
“I love it,” Wolf said. “All the girls are like my best friends, so it is always fun to play with your best friends.”
Schulte and Collins come into the summer season after playing starring roles for their high school teams as freshmen last fall.
Collins was Platte Valley’s catcher last season and helped lead the team to a state runner-up finish. Schulte was the top pitcher for Maryville as a freshman and will be looked on as even more of a leader this year with the Spoofhounds replacing three 4-year starters on the infield.
“I’ll definitely miss the seniors, but we have a good group of players coming up,” Schulte said.
Schulte is one of the Force’s main pitchers this summer as well and has been very good which included finishing out a combined shutout on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the Force’s pool.
“The main thing I’m doing is working with Emma Sprague,” Schulte said. “I’ve been working with her a lot, and she will be one of our next pitchers too.”
While Schulte comes back to the Spoofhounds this fall with a lot of experience, Emma Sprague is the Spoofhound on the Force who may surprise high-school fans this spring. Sprague is the leadoff hitter for the Force and is a key glove on the infield.
“I’ve just been trying to improve as a player so that way I can help grow my team.” Sprague said.
She may fill the shoes of graduated 4-year starter Morgan Wray at third base.
The other top pitcher this weekend for the Force is Wolf. Wolf started the combined shutout in Sunday’s opener.
“Right now, I’m focused on working on my pitches and making them move,” Wolf said.
With graduated pitchers Jessica Miller and Sydnee Deen no longer in the pitcher’s circle, Platte Valley will be looking for a new pitcher and Wolf seems like a prime candidate.
“I love pitching, so I am pretty excited to pitch for our Platte Valley team,” Wolf said.
Angle was Platte Valley’s starting second baseman last season and proved to be a clutch hitter during the team’s playoff run. She was an injury fill-in for the Force this weekend.
Kali Redden is another young Platte Valley player who should see her role increase next season with Platte Valley replacing four starters.
The rest of the Force’s roster includes North Andrew’s Aspen Sybert, Stanberry’s Amelia Wallace, Kaitlyn James and Maci Duley, Lathrop’s Alayna Williams and Gallatin’s AnnaBelle Ball.
The Force finished this weekend’s tournament with a 3-1-1 record and fell in the quarterfinals of tournament play to eventual tournament runner-up Whitmore/TJ. The Oklahoma City team is a 16-and-under team.
“A big key to the team's success is picking each other up when we make mistakes because it is going to happen and we are all human,” Sprague said. “When we pick each other up, that just grows us as a team and grows us closer together.”
The Force will take next weekend off before returning to Kansas City for another tournament from June 18 to June 20.
“Teamwork, focus and hard work all together,” Wolf described as the reason for Force’s success.