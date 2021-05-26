The Spoofhound soccer team is looking to make program history on Saturday by advancing to the state semifinals, but the team is already earning postseason honors.
Eight Maryville players found themselves recognized by the Class 2 All-District 8 selections.
Forwards Arianne Skidmore and Kennedy Kurz were each selected to the first team along with midfielder Cleo Johnson and defender Lauren Cullin.
The second team includes forward Halle Buck and defender Shanna Ingram. All six of the first and second-team picks are either sophomores or juniors and slated to return next season.
Goalkeeper Abby Swink, also a sophomore, and senior midfielder Tori Allen each made the honorable mention selections.
The Spoofhounds play at Pleasant Hill on Saturday at 6 p.m., in the sectional round.
Class 2, All-District 8 Soccer
First Team
GK — Lauren Adams, sr., Lafayette; Makayla Provin, sr., Cameron; Allie Italiano, jr., Chillicothe. D — Sophia Luetticke, jr., Chillicothe; Abigail Rash, fr., Excelsior Springs; Maya Burnsides, jr., Savannah; Lauren Cullin, jr., Maryville. MF — Cleo Johnson, jr., Maryville; Corrine Stewart, jr., Savannah; Makenzy Smith, jr., Excelsior Springs. F — Peyton Anderson, soph., Benton; Arianne Skidmore, jr., Maryville; Kennedy Kurz, soph., Maryville; Allison Ishmael, sr., Chillicothe.
Second Team
D — Kelsie Lower, sr., Lafayette; Ellie Barnett, jr., Chillicothe; Mayce Barber, sr., Excelsior Springs; Laney Swords, fr., Savannah; Shanna Ingram, jr., Maryville. MF — Makayla Vance, jr., Chillicothe; Camryn Higer, soph., Chillicothe; Janessa Kirkendoll, soph., Cameron. F — Natalia Vides, soph., Benton; Bailey Carder, fr., Excelsior Springs; Halle Buck, soph., Maryville; Lucy Reeter, jr., Chillicothe.
Honorable Mention
GK — Lily Scheidegger, fr., Savannah; Abby Swink, soph., Maryville. D — Hannah Dominique, sr., Chillicothe; Lauren Mueller, soph., Excelsior Springs; Makayla Grant, soph., Excelsior Springs; Sydney Lockridge, fr., Cameron; Hailey Henry, soph., Cameron; McKenna Alden, soph., Lafayette; Adleigh Stronge, soph., Benton; Adleigh Wilkerson, soph., Benton. MF — Khorine Rodriguez, sr., Lafayette; Julia Stimpson, sr., Chillicothe; Kaylee Zeigler, soph., Savannah; Tori Allen, sr., Maryville.
Class 4, All-District 16 Baseball
Maryville put two on the Class 4 All-District 16 baseball honorees.
Sophomore Cooper Loe made a huge impact for the Spoofhounds in his first season of high school baseball. Loe was an all-district pitcher with a 3.65 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks. At the plate, Loe hit .325 with five homers, eight doubles, a triple, 26 runs and 25 RBI.
Junior shortstop Connor Drake was also an all-district selection. Drake hit .314 this season with 18 runs and 14 RBI.
Class 4, All-District 16 Baseball
P — Ian Riley, sr., Cameron; Brayden Luikart, sr., Lafayette; Cooper Loe, soph., Maryville. C — Chance Herie, sr., Lafayette; Ethan Dudek, soph., Savannah. IF — Carson Schmidt, fr., Benton; Graden Hammond, soph., Cameron; Jayden Little, sr., Lafayette; Dayne Koch, sr., Lafayette; Kobe Jones, jr., Lafayette; Connor Drake, jr., Maryville; Ty Hilsabeck, jr., Savannah; Truman Bodenhausen, soph., Savannah. OF — Heisman LaFave, jr., Savannah.
All-275 and All-Class 1, District 16 Baseball
The Platte Valley baseball team won both the 275 Conference and Class 1, District 16 this season and were rewarded with three All-275 First-Team selections and all-district picks.
Senior Trever McQueen led those selections as a pitcher with a 0.86 ERA in 40 2/3 innings with 86 strikeouts and just 30 walks.
Sophomores Wyatt Miller and Memphis Bliley each made selections. Miller had a 0.94 ERA in 29 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts and 18 walks. Miller also hit .419 with 18 runs and 22 RBI.
Bliley hit .284 with 18 runs and 21 RBI. As a pitcher, he had 2.42 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 25 walks in 34 2/3 innings.
Northeast Nodaway was third in the 275 Conference and the district runner up. The Jays also had three selections to both the First-Team All-275 and all-district teams.
Junior catcher Colton Swalley made both lists and had a .451 average with 17 runs and 20 RBI. Junior shortstop Ben Boswell hit .429 with 24 runs and 15 RBI.
Sophomore pitcher Dylan McIntyre hit .471 with 20 runs and 22 RBI. On the mound, he had a 3.53 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 28 walks in 37 2/3 innings.
Junior pitcher and first baseman Auston Pride was an honorable mention All-275 selection. He had a 3.04 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 1/3 innings. He hit .326 with 15 runs and 19 RBI.
North Nodaway pitcher and shortstop Jordan Jenkins made both the All-275 First Team and all-district teams. First baseman Karson Oberhauser made the All-275 honorable mention list.
West Nodaway pitcher Hunter Dawson made the All-275 First Team.
Class 1, All-District 16 Baseball
Camden Lutz, jr., St. Joseph Christian; Trever McQueen, sr., Platte Valley; Jordan Jenkins, sr., North Nodaway; Ben Boswell, jr., Northeast Nodaway; Colton Swalley, jr., Northeast Nodaway; Dylan McIntyre, soph., Northeast Nodaway; Drew Quinlin, sr., South Holt; Caleb Carlson, jr., St. Joseph Christian; Drake Miller, jr., DeKalb; Memphis Bliley, soph., Platte Valley; Wyatt Miller, soph., Platte Valley; Kendall Noland; fr., South Holt.
All-275 Conference Baseball
First Team
Cameron Oswald*, soph., East Atchison; Jordan Jenkins*, sr., North Nodaway; Cain Rush*, sr., Stewartsville-Osborn; Trever McQueen*, sr., Platte Valley; Drew Quinlin*, sr., South Holt; Drake Miller, jr., DeKalb; Aaron Schlueter, jr., East Atchison; Ben Boswell, jr., Northeast Nodaway; Dylan McIntyre, soph., Northeast Nodaway; Colton Swalley, jr., Northeast Nodaway; Braxton Gibson, soph., Stewartsville-Osborn; Memphis Bliley, soph., Platte Valley; Wyatt Miller, soph., Platte Valley; Houston Coleman, sr., South Holt; Hunter Dawson, jr., West Nodaway.
*- Unanimous selection
Honorable Mention
Hayden Generaux, jr., DeKalb; Auston Pride, jr., Northeast Nodaway; Karson Oberhauser, sr., North Nodaway; Jake Schellhorn, sr., Stewartsville-Osborn; Kendall Noland, fr., South Holt.