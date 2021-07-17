INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Trojanettes have won 3-straight tournaments during the stretch run of the season and are looking to make it four this weekend at the Heartland World Series in Kansas City.
The team is off to a 5-0 after games on Friday and Saturday.
“This team is amazing,” Maryville's Ashlyn Alexander said. “I love this team.”
The Trojanettes went 2-0 in the 18A division of pool-play on Friday afternoon. The first game of pool play was a 9-1 win over the Topeka Mudhens. Lathrop's Kiah Huitt pitched a 3-hitter over five innings for the Trojanettes.
Offensively, Maryville graduate Briley Watkins had a 3-for-3 day at the plate and Alexander put the game away with a 3-run home run to right-center field in the fifth inning.
“I have to have a positive mindset,” Alexander said. “Both coaches say: you are good, have a positive mindset. I just looked for a base hit, but it felt really nice when it went out. You can just feel it on the bat, and it is an amazing feeling.”
Alexander got the ball in the pitcher's circle in the final pool-play contest against the Warriors. She was dominant with a 1-hit shutout in the Trojanettes 11-0 victory.
“I was trying to hit spots,” Alexander said. “Some of the balls didn't really move the way I wanted them to, but it worked out in the end.”
Neither team was able to have a runner reach base in the first inning, but the Trojanettes broke out in the second with two runs on RBI singles from Savannah's Taijha Lyle and Columbia's Emma Henley.
The Trojanettes piled on in the third inning with nine runs. Watkins and Alexander each drove in runs during the big inning and Alexander finished the game in the fourth with a 1-2-3 frame.
“Every single time I get on that mound, I get so nervous, but with that lead my nerves calm down,” Alexander said. “I knew my defense would be behind me if they did hit it. I was pretty calm in that game.”
Bracket-play of the double-elimination tournament began Friday night with the Trojanettes winning 5-3 over Team Kansas. Henley pitched the first five innings, but three singles and a walk to start the sixth inning had the bases loaded with no outs in a 5-2 game.
Huitt came into the game and was able to get the final three outs while allowing just one more run to cross the plate.
Offensively, nine Trojanettes had at least one hit. Alexander, Henley and Ashley Brown each had two hits.
“I can't say anything negative,” Trojanette coach David Carroll said. “We are hitting the cover off the ball.”
The second round was Saturday morning and Huitt picked up where she left off with a 4-0 shutout win over the Kansas Renegades. Huitt finished with a 2-hitter in her six innings.
Worth County's Braidy Hunt had two hits while she, Watkins and Sadie Smith accounted for the team's RBI. Alexander drew three walks in her three plate appearances.
The most exciting game of the tournament came in against AFA Impact as the Trojanettes won 3-2 in a game which required extra time.
Alexander held the Impact to one run in her four innings, but they scratched across a run in the fifth as Huitt came in for the save.
With an extra inning needed each team started the seventh with a runner on second. Sadie Smith came up with the clutch hit with two outs to drive in Watkins. Huitt was able to strand her runner and the Trojanettes advanced to Sunday morning's winner's bracket semifinals.
“This is a lot of people's last tournament for travel-ball ever, so it would be memorable and very amazing,” Alexander said of what a tournament championship would mean.
Northwest Force
The Force went 2-1 in pool-play in the 14A division with a 3-2 win over Athletes United, a 7-1 win over Top Gun and a 6-5 loss to Diamond Club Premier.
Northwest opens bracket play on Sunday morning after a first-round bye.
Trojanettes 14B
The Trojanette 14's went 2-0 in 14B division pool play with a 9-5 win over Kansas Heat Wave and a 16-0 win over NLSA Legacy. They began bracket play with a 12-1 victory over Indians Fastpitch.
Trojanettes 12B
The Trojanette 12's are 2-2 so far in the tournament after splitting their pool-play games with a 13-0 win over the LFS Blasters and a 4-2 loss to Rumble Fastpitch.
The team bounced back after a 5-3 loss to Kansas Crush to blow out the KC Athletics 11-2. A 5-2 loss to the Tulsa Eagles ended the Trojanettes' tournament.