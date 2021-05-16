CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The continued brilliance of the boys’ distance runners and the ascension of junior Brooklynn Holtman to superstardom have dominated the storylines around the Spoofhound track and field program this season.
Those trends continued at Saturday’s Class 3, District 8 Championships, but so did another with the emergence of the Spoofhound throwers.
“Our throwers just in general have just steadily improved in the last four months,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “And they have done it really quietly. They haven’t made a big deal about it, they have just been steadily improving.
“Not that many years ago, we didn’t have strong points from the throws, but Coach (Kyle) Hoyt has done a good job over a period of four years to get the kids who are now juniors and seniors to buy into his system, his program and his style. And they do, and they trust it. That is really exciting.”
Seniors Ashlyn Alexander and Beau Gillespie swept the discus events in Chillicothe.
Alexander has been one of the best throwers in Class 3 all season and hit another personal-best on Saturday with a 39.21-meter heave. She beat the next closest competitor by nearly five meters.
“I’m working hard and trying to do my best,” Alexander said. “All my friends were there to support me and it was just a good feeling of accomplishment.”
The toss is less than a meter from the state-long of 40.06 meters set by Hermann’s Kaylyn Powers.
“My coach (Kyle Hoyt) keeps pushing me to go faster in that ring, and to not be scared, and to just let it go,” Alexander said. “He calms me down and he knows what to tell me. He is a big key factor in it.”
Gillespie didn’t have to look far to find the state leader on Saturday as he was matched up with Chillicothe’s Damarcus Kelow. It was Gillespie who walked away with the district title though.
Gillespie threw a 43.27 meters on his first attempt. Kelow scratched all but one throw. His 42.34 meters was good enough to take second, but not to get past Gillespie.
“Just slow it down at the practice before you throw the real throw and then just be calm,” Gillespie said on his key to a big throw.
A third thrower will be joining Alexander and Gillespie in Odessa for Saturday’s sectional meet. Senior Gracie Wenger took fourth in the shot put to punch her ticket.
The throwers aren’t the only group of Spoofhounds who have been emerging as the season has gone on.
The Flores family led the way with the hurdler qualifiers as senior Ilse Flores was second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles while sophomore Jesus Flores was third in the 300-meter hurdles. The younger Flores also took second in the high jump.
Freshman Ella Schulte will join Ilse Flores in the 100-meter hurdles after finishing fourth. Ilse Flores qualified in a third event as well by taking fourth in the pole vault.
The top performer for the Spoofhound girls was not a surprise, but it was more of a nerve-wracking day than Holtman anticipated.
The junior is the Class 3 leader in the 100-meter dash with the 12.31 she used to win the MEC championship. Saturday tested her resiliency as a bad start had her behind early. Holtman rallied to finish third in the event with a 13.12.
She quickly moved onto the 400-meter dash and high jump which were scheduled at the same time. She left in the middle of high jumping to go win the 400-meter dash with a new personal best of 59.35 which has her within a quarter of a second of the Class 3’s best time.
“To go from a 61-flat to a 59.3, it is kind of insane, especially at a district meet,” Holtman said.
Holtman then returned to the high jump where she won that event as well with a 1.5 meter jump.
“It all came together and it all worked out,” Holtman said.
She closed the day with the 200-meter dash, where she is also among the state’s fastest, but Saturday was another nail-biter. Holtman survived the day with a fourth-place finish and a 26.74.
“Now I have a good taste for some real good competition, and I can just move forward from that,” Holtman said.
Senior Grace Ozanne gave Maryville another sectional qualifier with a third-place triple jump.
While Holtman was one of the meet’s most dominant individuals, the Maryville distance boys were the most dominant group of runners.
The day started with senior Garrett Dumke and junior Jag Galapin finishing first and second in the 3,200-mile run.
The next event on the track was the 4x800-meter relay, so after running eight laps, Dumke and Galapin turned around and ran two more. They showed no ill effects and teamed with freshman Connor Blackford and junior Cale Sterling to win that relay.
“Lawson put up a really good fight today, so we got to experience some competition that we didn’t get to earlier in the year,” Dumke said.
Bade’s bunch got a rest before continuing its run in the 1,600-meters. Blackford and Dumke comfortably finished first and second in that event as well.
“Seeing the young talent we have on this team and how they are able to perform at these meets is incredible,” Dumke said.
That core group added another sectional qualifier in the 800-meter run with Cale Sterling finishing fourth.
“It is nice to see all of them get an individual event and the 4x8,” Bade said.
Sophomore Keaton Stone rounded out the sectional qualifiers by finishing second in the triple jump.
The sectional meet is Saturday in Odessa. The Class 3 State Championships are the following weekend.
Class 1, Sectional 4
The final athletes to wear a West Nodaway uniform in competition will include possibly the best to ever do it in a Rocket uniform.
Tyler Blay already has a state championship in cross-country to his name and will look to add two more next Saturday at the Class 1 State Championships. Blay comfortably has the best time in the state in the 3,200 meters and rolled to a sectional victory with a 9:38.94.
He also is among the favorites in the mile and picked up a sectional win with a 4:37.19.
His closest competition was his little brother in both events. Freshman Riley Blay was second in both races with a 10:09.33 and a 4:49.51.
The Blays will be joined at state by junior Dawson Fast, who took third in the high jump.
No one will be busier at state than Platte Valley sophomore Kayley Hauber qualified in all four of her events. She finished second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Hauber and Platte Valley won both the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays. The 4x100 team also included Malia Collins, Paige West and Stephanie Turpin. The 4x200 team was Hauber, Collins, Turpin and Maggie Collins.
Malia Collins will also be competing in the long jump after taking fourth at sectionals.
Maggie Collins advances in the shot put after finishing third. Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom had Class 1’s best throw of the season to win sectionals, but she and Collins have gone back and forth all season.
The Platte Valley boys will be represented by the 4x800-meter relay team which finished fourth at sectionals. The team consists of Trever McQueen, Micah Wolf, Quentin Manship and Ethan Holtman.
Northeast Nodaway will be busy during the girls’ 800-meter run with Anne Schieber and Ruby Wilmes each qualifying. Schieber finished second and Wilmes was third at sectionals.
North Nodaway saw its track and field season end as freshman Saryn Brown finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Class 1 State Championships are Saturday in Jefferson City.
Class 2, Sectional 4
The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans advanced a pair of throwers to state in Saturday’s Class 2, Sectional 4 meet.
Junior James Herr finished second in the javelin and junior Hayden Elifrits was second in the shot put.
The Class 2 State Championships will be Friday in Jefferson City. Herr will complete at 3 p.m., after Elifrits throws at 11 a.m.