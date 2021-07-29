MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound Football Backers Golf Tournament continued to grow in the eighth year of the event. This year, the event at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park set records for both participants and sponsors.
The support the program, which is coming off a state runner-up finish last season, is receiving has coach Matt Webb very proud.
“This was our eighth year doing this tournament, and to still be able to have record numbers of participation shows that commitment to Spoofhound football and our program is at an all-time high,” Webb said. “We are very excited to have 22 teams in the morning session and 33 in the afternoon for a total of 55 teams.”
The morning session winners were Scott Dowden, Bryan Long, Jimmy Thompson and Jon Baldwin with a 54. The afternoon session was won by Bryce Farlin, Matt Twaddle and Trent Shell.
The record number of sponsors include the green sponsors of Busy B Carpet Cleaning and Restoration, Basecamp (Craig Wallace), Northwestern Mutual (Brody McMahon), the Baldwin family, Acquios Advisors, Compass Dental, GHS Paper Tube and Core Manufacturing, Edward Jones Investments (JR Kurz and Scott Nielson), Orscheln’s (Matt Blackney), Midland Surveying, Rapid Elite, United Fiber and Electric, Burny’s Upper Deck, Hy Vee, Rizza Ranch, Geist Heating and AC, Championship Motors, MOSAIC Life Care and The Student Body.
“For those that couldn’t make it there for golf or golf isn’t their thing, for them to go above and beyond with sponsorship is very exciting,” Webb said.
With the success of the golf tournament, Spoofhound football is beginning another fundraising program to close the summer. The Spoofhounds are selling flags and flag poles for #FlyTheFlagFriday.
The goal of the Spoofhound Community Flag Program is to eclipse 200 flags sold and to line the routes to the Hound Pound on game days with Spoofhound flags.
“When we have the opportunity to go some other places and play during the playoffs or some other teams and places in Missouri that have a very good following and community culture as well, we’ve noticed a lot of flags around their community,” Webb said. “We want to do that here.”
While any house or business can purchase and fly their flags, the program is particularly targeting the Downtown Square, Main Street, South Avenue, Munn Avenue, First Street and South Hills Drive as primary routes to the stadium.
“We want everyone that comes into Maryville for a game to visually see the support that we know is so prevalent in our community,” Webb said. “A flag in your yard or out in front of your business is something that will show that.”
If your building has a flag holder already installed, the flag can be placed in that, otherwise Spoofhound football will install a ground flag holder. The cost for the flag, pole and holder is $60.
If you have any additional questions or to register, you can contact Webb at webbm@maryviller2.com.