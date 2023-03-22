MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds came away with boys and girls team titles from Wednesday’s Maryville Time Trials, but that wasn’t the main point of the event which offered Maryville, Bishop LeBlond, Savannah and Benton the opportunity for unlimited entries in events.
“Today’s objective was to put them in a lot of open events, let them try out some field events,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “… With all these fresh faces and freshmen and new people, today’s objective was just to let them go compete against each other and a few other schools.”
The unlimited entries let the teams get their young athletes a chance to get times and it also offered veteran athletes the chance to compete in events they don’t normally get to. The highlight for fans and his teammates came in the 100-meter dash where Kort Watkins got to compete.
The senior shot-put and discus thrower was practicing hurdles with Ella Schulte and asked Bade if he could compete in it. The football lineman and heavyweight wrestler showed his athleticism with a 13.77, within two seconds and half seconds of 100-meter champion Tuan Jacobson.
“He was racing his girlfriend just through three hurdles for the fun of it a couple days ago,” Bade said. “He’s like, ‘Man, put me in the 100.’ And I said, ‘Do you want to?’ He goes, ‘Seriously?’ And I go, ‘You are a senior. If you want to and your coach is OK with it, let’s do it. Why not? It’ll be fun.’"
Watkins picked up a championship in the discus.
Another athlete who got to do something new was senior Jesus Flores. Flores has signed with Central Missouri as a decathlete which includes javelin. He threw it for the first time on Wednesday and took third with a 37.83-meter throw.
“It was really fun to be able to try it out and see how I could have a future in it for college,” Flores said.
Flores won the 300-meter hurdle and 200-meter titles.
“I enjoyed it,” Flores said. “I forgot how much I missed running track outside.”
Jacobson was one of the younger Maryville athletes who had a great day. Jacobson won the 100-meter dash and was second in the 200-meters.
“They have been amazing — teaching me the ways, how to get faster, pushing myself,” Jacobson said of the veterans. “Shoutout to Jesus who just pushes me. Great win on his part.”
Other boys winners were Keaton Stone in the long jump and triple jump, Carson Sterling in the shot put and Dylan Meyer in the 400-meter dash.
The girls team was also highlighted by a newcomer with freshman Brylee Acklin winning the 200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
“It is a lot of nerves, but you just go and run as hard as you can,” Acklin said.
Acklin credits the veterans on the team with helping her acclimate to the high school team. Schulte has particularly helped her with the hurdles.
“She has helped me a lot with getting my form and everything,” Acklin said. “She has just been a good leader to help me get adjusted to everything.”
Other girls champions were Ellie Willnerd in the discus, Kora Grow in the 100-meter dash and Ainsley Watkins in the pole vault.
The Spoofhounds will compete again on Tuesday in Lathrop.
“What stands out more is the kids who didn’t win, but we saw huge potential in them in that event,” Bade said. “Like a Kole Zarbano in the 300 hurdles. No, he didn’t win, but while we were watching him run that, we were like, this could be his race. Jesus and him are a heck of a 1-2. I think we saw more of that kind of stuff.”