Maryville senior Kort Watkins runs the 100-meter dash at the Maryville Time Trials at the Hound Pound on Wednesday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds came away with boys and girls team titles from Wednesday’s Maryville Time Trials, but that wasn’t the main point of the event which offered Maryville, Bishop LeBlond, Savannah and Benton the opportunity for unlimited entries in events.

“Today’s objective was to put them in a lot of open events, let them try out some field events,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “… With all these fresh faces and freshmen and new people, today’s objective was just to let them go compete against each other and a few other schools.”

