ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville won its first outright Midland Empire Conference championship since 2001 on the path to the first team state trophy in boys soccer last season. The closest game they had in MEC play that year was a 4-2 win over Bishop LeBlond.
With the Eagles proud soccer tradition and 9-1 start to the season, the Eagles came into Thursday’s match confident and let the Spoofhounds know they were confident. But when the teams got on the field in St. Joseph on Thursday, Maryville made sure that this year’s match wasn’t as competitive as last season’s.
“We knew that coming into this year, they were going to be our main rivals in the MEC,” Maryville midfielder Kason Teale said. “The jamboree was very chippy so we knew they were going to come out hard. We know how we can play and we know exactly how they play. We knew if we could pass the ball, we could get around everything they do, cause they just kick it long.”
The Spoofhounds (7-2, 4-0 MEC) scored two goals in the first three minutes and cruised to a 5-0 win on the Eagles’ home field.
The first goal came as a result of the film work and practicing that coaches Jesus Gonzalez and Courtney Kennedy had done with the players to get ready for LeBlond. The Eagles are aggressive on throw ins and play the ball into the box for headers.
“We were working on it yesterday, so I think it just came out of habit somehow,” Teale said.
The Hounds had worked on those in practice to get their own defense used to defending them, but when their first throw-in of the contest happened, they put their practice into action offensively and senior Truett Haer headed the ball across the box to Teale who scored on the header for a 1-0 lead.
“We did practice it the day before, but we were mainly focused on the defense part, because we know that is what LeBlond does a lot,” Haer said. “They have someone go and flick it back, and someone is there to finish it. It worked out well and to see Kason put it in the goal just gave us all the confidence we needed for the rest of the game.”
Moments later, Quinn Pettlon came flying down the middle of the field and scored the game’s second goal. The Spoofhound speed in the midfield, particularly with Teale and Pettlon was something that LeBlond had no answer for all night.
LeBlond attempted to press up and create some chances of their own, but could not sustain any consistent possession against the Spoofhound midfield and defense. That led to the Eagles resorting to just trying to play long balls — something the Hounds were prepared for.
“It just gave us confidence from the very beginning that we had a cushion, but the good thing is: we didn’t have to use it,” Maryville junior keeper Jaxson Staples said. “We just built off of it.”
With 67 seconds left in the half, Maryville put the exclamation point of the dominant half with Haer’s first goal of the night for a 3-0 lead at intermission.
“I just saw that the goalie was out and Tuan (Jacobson) was out near the ball and I just had to get there,” Haer said. “Then make sure I put good contact on the ground to the far post. That is all there really was to it.”
The defense remained rock solid in the second half, but even got into the scoring column with center back Boyd Gallaher coming upfield on a corner kick and finishing off an opportunity In front of the goal for his first goal of the season — third in his career.
“I took it to the chest and I saw the whole goal in front of me,” Gallaher said. “I was ready to score. I saw the whole goal in front of me. I’ve been ready for that moment for a while.”
Teale started the scoring for the Spoofhounds and also finished it. He weaved through the Eagle defense on the left side of the box and tucked away a final goal to make it 5-0.
“We came in with high intensity, high hopes, and it definitely showed on the field,” Kennedy said.
In MEC play, Maryville has 8-0 wins over Savannah and Cameron, and 5-0 wins over LeBlond and Chillicothe. Staples set a goal this season to not allow a goal in conference play and is over halfway there with matches against Lafayette, Benton and St. Pius X left.
“My goal is for MEC to go all the way through with a clean sheet,” Staples said.
The Spoofhounds lead the MEC as the lone unbeaten team with LeBlond and St. Pius X each being right behind them with one loss. St. Pius lost 3-1 to LeBlond last week.
Maryville has another conference game on Tuesday against Benton on Bearcat Pitch before they go to the KC Showcase late next week.