MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound football team is only guaranteed one more home game this year with how the schedule has broken this season. The regular season ends with three-straight road trips, but this week, the Hounds get to play in front of the home fans again at the Hound Pound.
It is Homecoming week in Maryville with the Benton Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 MEC) coming to town on Friday night.
“They have three wins because they’ve earned them,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said of Benton. “They’ve done a good job.”
The Spoofhounds (3-2, 2-1 MEC) and Cardinals come into Friday night in similar spots in the league. Savannah (5-0, 2-0 MEC) leads the conference with Maryville, Benton, St. Pius X (4-1, 2-1 MEC) and Chillicothe (3-2, 2-1 MEC) right behind them after Chillicothe’s upset of St. Pius X last week.
“Through five games, we are averaging 42 points per football game,” Webb said. “That is very good offensive production. I was very pleased with the way we played Friday night.”
Benton is a much-improved football team this season under coach Kevin Keeton and has already won more games than the Cardinals have in any season since 2016. The Cardinals are aiming for their first winning season since 2010.
“It is a very improved Benton team,” Webb said. “They have got some really good players and Coach Keeton is doing a really good job of running their stuff. They have been very versatile. Their quarterback is a good player. Their tight end is probably the best tight end we’ve seen all year.”
In the early season, Benton has built up confidence against a schedule designed for that with their three wins coming against teams with a combined 1-13 record.
Webb knows that the Cardinals are coming to town with that confidence and that they will be facing a team which is following the Spoofhound blueprint with the wing-T offense.
“They base out of some wing-T sets and so do we,” Webb said. “They are much cleaner with it this year. He has a group of guys that you can tell have done a good job in the offseason and the kids are listening. They are just a much-improved team. They are big up front. They execute the sweep, the trap and the waggle.”
In stopping that style, the entire defense will need to be engaged, but Webb is counting on his linebackers to make a big impact.
The group is led by seniors Cooper Loe and Macen Shurvington as well as junior Delton Davis. They are the top three tacklers on the team this season.
“Those three guys have taken a lot of ownership of the defense,” Webb said.
Homecoming is a day a lot of coaches worry about in terms of distractions, but as a Maryville native, Webb says he doesn’t feel that way.
“Homecoming week should be a lot of fun,” Webb said. “I know that some coaches don’t want their players to take part in the activities and other stuff at school, but I’ve never thought that. I think it is important to do the things that all the other students are doing, but at the same time, when it comes time to focus on football, we need to focus on football and do what we did last week — focus on our gameplan and focus on out assignments, so on Friday night, we can perform.”