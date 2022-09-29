22-09-29 MHSFB Loe.jpg
Maryville senior Cooper Loe hauls in a long pass from Derek Quinlin on Friday night in Cameron.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound football team is only guaranteed one more home game this year with how the schedule has broken this season. The regular season ends with three-straight road trips, but this week, the Hounds get to play in front of the home fans again at the Hound Pound.

It is Homecoming week in Maryville with the Benton Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 MEC) coming to town on Friday night.

